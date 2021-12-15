By the time you read this, you may have heard that THE BELFRY PIRATES ARE KENTUCKY STATE CHAMPS IN FOOTBALL — AGAIN! If you have any Pirate friends on social media, you’ve probably seen about every Buccaneer pic available. We bleed red, and it’s not because of our hemoglobin.
It really was incredible. What began as a hard knocks story ended with a hard-got glorious victory at Kroger Field. In the beginning of the season, COVID hit hard. Players were sick, quarantined. Due to that, those who were well filled positions completely foreign to them. A few weeks in, the Pirates were 0-5. Known for seven previous state championships, it was a season like no other.
It was difficult, but they pressed on. They didn’t quit. They kept going — no matter the doubters or critics. And look what happened!
The Christmas story is not without difficulties.
Yes, Mary was favored among women, but she was so young. No doubt, she felt like quitting or at least hiding when things were tough, but she didn’t. She likely endured criticism of those in town who didn’t know the full story. (They hadn’t seen the angel that had brought her the good news.)
When Joseph found out Mary was pregnant with a bizarre story, Matthew chapter one tells us he wanted to call it quits on their relationship. Yes, the prophecies had told of a virgin being with child, but that baby was in Bethlehem. They were in Nazareth. Just before he bowed out, an angel spoke to him in a dream. He immediately followed through.
The wise men tracked the star until they found the promised King. The trip was long and hard, yet they didn’t give up until they reached the Messiah.
The Bible provides many encouraging verses for followers of Christ that can be applied to life, on or off the football field:
- “Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal…” (Phil. 3:13b-14a).
- “But thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus
Christ,” (1 Corinthians 15:57).
- “I can do all things
through Christ who gives me strength,” (Philippians. 4:13).
It’s often said, “When the going gets tough, the tough get going.” If I’m honest, sometimes when the going gets tough, I secretly want to quit or at least curl up in a ball and cry. I want to run away from the goal instead of pressing on toward it. I can learn about endurance from Mary, Joseph, the wise men and the Belfry Pirates football team of 2021.
In an interview after the championship game last week, Coach Philip Haywood shared comments about the team, the season and the game. He said something I don’t think I will soon forget: “The most impossible odds allow for the most amazing miracles.”
If you are going through a difficult season, God truly can give you victory. His Word is full of true stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things because they trusted in Him.
Second Corinthians 4:8-9 may speak to the season you are in: “We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair, persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed.”
In football, at Christmas, on Mondays and all the other days … let’s press on!