The day after our dental office closed due to the coronavirus, the hunger began. There was so much more time to eat! My beloved is an awesome grocery shopper, so we had amazing snacks! I had lost 20 pounds since last summer and tried to pace myself.
Also at that time, my beloved rejoined the masses on Facebook. He reacquainted himself with loads of friends and family he hadn’t heard from in many moons. Much to his delight, most of them had recipes to share. He texted each one to me. (I was sitting across the room on the couch.)
First, he sent me a Buttermilk Pie recipe. It was followed by an Egg Custard Pie. There was a Banana Cream Pie Lush, Blackberry Cheese Bars, Pineapple Cake with Coconut Frosting and also a Strawberry Pretzel Salad, which he hoped could be modified to a non-pretzel crust he liked on another dessert. He came across a Kentucky Butter Cake he was sure would be life-changing. The recipe called for three cups of sugar and one and a half cups of butter (no kidding). We had a hearty discussion about diabetes.
I searched through all the recipes he had sent across the room and found one containing only ¾ cup of sugar: Impossible Coconut Pie. Not post-worthy, but it hit the spot.
He also sent casseroles, soups and main dishes. Trying to stay low-carb was a difficult task; alas, I love the smell and taste of food!
Even reading the Bible made me hungry! Verses like Psalm 119:103: “How sweet are your words to my taste, sweeter than honey to my mouth,” and Psalm 34:8: “Taste and see that the LORD is good …” had my mouth watering.
We joked about eating the paint off the walls. Curiously, the more I looked at them, the more I realized they were the color of chocolate milk, which sounded delicious!
Matthew 5:6 tried to guide me along a better route: “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst after righteousness, for they will be filled.” I WAS hungry for righteousness but also anything with carbs — and a side of Mayfield chocolate ice cream, please.
Hoping to make good use of my time while laid off, I was hungry to read God’s Word. (I planned to read as much Jesus stuff as possible!) I was also hungry to clean and get organized. (That passed quickly.)
As time went on, I became hungry to get out. I was hungry to get back to work, helping kids who have cavities. I was hungry to touch my face!
These days, I’m hungry for human interaction and hungry to go back to church! I haven’t seen our sheep in months! I can’t wait to NOT hug them when services resume!
I’m also hungry to make a difference, to be used by God! We’ve been stalled, at a standstill, for so long! Mission trips, mission projects and real-life Bible studies have all come to a screeching halt. I am ready to move and shake — and SHARE!
Now that I’m back to work, I’m especially hungry for NORMAL!
Not that you need to know, but I gained eight pounds. :(