Dollar Tree is my favorite store. It has treasures galore, everything from Ajax to zebra-printed gift bags, all for a dollar or less. I never know what I will find at Dollar Tree.
Last Thursday, I needed two cards and some packing tape. Items in hand, I made my way to the cashier. A nice lady with a pile of stuff at the register motioned for me to go ahead of her since my transaction would be quick. I did.
Eyeing her purchases, I commented, “It looks like somebody’s gonna have a party.”
“It’s for my class!” she gushed and began to excitedly spill details of all the educational fun they would have. Her enthusiasm was contagious. She had me picturing everything they would do. I was so glad she was a teacher! She told me her name and that she taught at a local high school. (Unable to call a teacher by first name, she was “Mrs. Tackett” to me.)
Still in scrubs from work, I felt my pocket to see if my Bible verse holder was with me. It was! “Hang on a second,” I told her as I searched my Scripture cards. PtL I found one with Joshua 1:9 for a teacher!
She read it and said, “Thanks. I really need this.”
Stop there for a second. What teacher DOESN’T need a Bible verse right now? Since stupid COVID and the challenges of online learning, quarantine and most recently division over curriculum content, I don’t know how there’s a teacher left standing! Last year, when COVID shut down schools, I saw a 20-year veteran first-grade teacher cry actual tears in frustration because she wasn’t a techie and didn’t know how she could do it. New teachers are starting their educational career during pandemic times. And most teachers felt CALLED to do it! Shew! So, when this enthusiastic educator said she needed a Joshua 1:9 card, all that came to mind.
But it wasn’t any of that. Her father and father-in-law were both sick, and one of them has cancer. Being a teacher is already hard, but add family illness and that makes it more difficult.
We often pray for students, but it’s good to remember to pray for all school employees. Last year, I regularly prayed for the children, parents, grandparents, great-grandparents and guardians who were helping with at-home learning. I couldn’t have done it!
Like Mrs. Tackett, everyone is going through something behind the scenes. This would be a good time to cover our schools and teachers in prayer. First Thessalonians 5:11 reminds us to “Encourage one another and build each other up.” We can send cards of encouragement to a downtrodden educator. Adopt a teacher, even!
Teachers have changed my life. It was a teacher who taught me to read and write. A teacher taught me to add, subtract, multiply and divide. A teacher taught me to type. One taught me to write in cursive, plus a whole lot more!
You go, Mrs. Tackett — and all the other “Mrs. Tacketts” who were called to teach! Hang in there, and thank you for what you are doing!
“Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you…” (Joshua 1:9).