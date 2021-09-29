I couldn’t find my phone. Anywhere. “Hey, Siri,” I whispered hoping not to wake my beloved. Siri didn’t respond. I moved couch cushions, looked in drawers and even the garbage. Retracing my morning steps, I searched all my pockets, the laundry room, the bathroom, the back porch. Where had I left it?!
Time to leave for work was quickly approaching. Realistically, I could make it one day without a phone, but not ideal. I prayed the familiar, “Lord, please put my hand on it…” Nothing turned up.
After an unfruitful search, I had to go. First, I needed to run by the church to print bookmarks for some patients. Still tracing my steps mentally as I drove, I felt my pockets again. And suddenly I knew where my phone was … in my apron hanging on a hook in the kitchen — again. Dad gum it!
I couldn’t tell you how many times I’ve left my phone in my apron pocket. My beloved probably could. He always seems to be around when I finally have the revelation. To be honest, my apron pocket is so often the hiding place for my phone, I should march to it the very first thing when it goes missing.
I felt so dumb. Of course, it was in my apron pocket. Why hadn’t I looked there first? I hate when I waste time searching in the wrong places.
I come in contact with a lot of women who are in crisis. They are putting a good — and often pretty — face on it, but down deep, they’re barely keeping things together. They are overwhelmed and tired — both physically and mentally. A million dollars is no longer at the top of everyone’s wish list. “Peace” has edged out cash as the thing they need most. These women are stay-at-home moms, teachers, professionals, nurses, students, etc. and are all ages. Worries pile up as high as dirty laundry in their hearts and minds.
As a pastor’s wife — and because I’m older — I can ask honest questions. The root of the problem is easily revealed. Are they are reading their Bible? More often than not, they just haven’t had time. Have they returned to in-person services at church? Usually, one thing after another has kept them away. What about praying? Not much time for that, either. All this has taken a toll. It has robbed them of their peace.
Like searching for a phone in the wrong places, we tend to search for peace in the wrong places. We can save much frustration by going straight to the Prince of Peace. (It’s no accident that’s one of His many names.) We waste time and energy searching elsewhere.
The words of Paul still encourage us today: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus,” Philippians 4:6-8 (NIV).
There are many options, but only One true source for peace: Jesus. Instead of avoiding Him, let’s run full steam ahead … straight into His arms!
I stopped by the parsonage on the way out of the hollow. Rushing into the kitchen, I reached into my apron pocket. Bingo! That will be the first place I look next time.