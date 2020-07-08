Since this is an election year, I want to loudly vote “NO!” on the coronavirus.
As we begin the second half of 2020, I’m tired of it. COVID-19 has changed everything. No person, no family, no church, no ministry has been untouched by it. Every employer, employee and workplace has been affected.
For decades, my beloved and I have been committed to reaching the lost, the unchurched, the hurting. We’ve made no difference of color or social standing. We know that all are loved by God in heaven and need to feel love. How exactly do you do that 6 feet apart and wearing a mask?
I’m frustrated today and want to stomp my foot.
I often smile and say hello, but people don’t know it because of the cloth. I’m unrecognizable in a mask with a cute pattern of cows, pigs and chickens. I want to acknowledge those I meet, but sometimes I’m too busy trying to follow the arrows on the floor to make sure I’m going the right way. I quickly pass people without masks and don’t want to ride on elevators with anyone else. They think I have germs, and I wonder if they do. This is not how I want things to be.
I think back to when life was simple: 2019. So many things I took for granted. So much ministry, so many more-than-10-people moments. I miss them and could cry at the loss if you would give me a minute. I feel like we are in Egypt in the middle of the plagues.
And yet, God is still good. He is still in control. He didn’t just come back from vacation and say, “Oops! How did all that happen?” He has a plan.
I am reminded of King Jehoshaphat in 2 Chronicles 20. Three humongous armies were coming to fight against the people of Judah. They had no clue and no power to face them. They would surely die. What on earth could they do?
Jehoshaphat called all the people to come to the temple and cry out to God. (Genius idea!) And they did. As one! Men, women, boys and girls stood before the God of heaven, laying everything on the line. He was their only hope.
God spoke through Jahaziel — a previously unheard-of spokesperson. The word was for them to be strong and courageous and go out to face their foes — not with canons, rifles or explosives, but with singing. Big test of faith!
And they did. Go, people of Judah! They lined up, marched out singing, and God did something awesome.
So, instead of bemoaning the state of 2020, I need to get up and get singing — mask and all! God is still good. God is in control. God still has a plan. Maybe I can work that to a tune of “The Farmer in the Dell.”