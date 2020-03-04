I turned off the hair dryer. Something was not right. I opened the door quietly hoping not to wake my beloved. What was it?
I walked into the kitchen trying to put my finger on what was wrong. Yikes! I didn’t smell bacon!
For the past several months for a low-carb diet, I bake bacon every morning for breakfast. As I get ready for the day, it’s getting ready, too, browning just right and filling the house with a delicious smell. Bacon is a Reed family favorite and better than an alarm clock! The smell calls, “Something good is happening in here!” But this morning, there was no delicious smell, no sizzling sounds from the kitchen or oven. Why on earth not?
Puzzled, I looked all around. Silly me, I had forgotten to turn on the oven! The uncooked bacon rested patiently in the glass baking dish waiting for the heating process to begin. In my hustle and bustle of the morning, I had done everything except turn on the oven!
I called myself a goober, then easily pushed the START/POWER button to get the bacon cooking. Shaking my head, I returned to finish drying my hair. “Bacon won’t cook if you don’t turn on the heat!” I muttered.
Trying to cook bacon without turning on the oven (or other heat source) is ridiculous. No matter how much I wish it will work, it’s impossible. It won’t reach its full potential without tapping into the electricity or turning on the power.
Living without tapping into the strength and power of God is crazy talk, too. Life can be wonderful! But it can also be hard, frustrating and exhausting! I’m not smart enough or strong enough on my own to face what life brings. I NEED God’s help every day! I WANT His help! If I hurry and scurry around but neglect time with Him, then I’m doing life on my own, in my own strength. Just like my uncooked bacon, I won’t reach my full potential. I won’t be the blessing I was intended to be.
One great way to stay connected to God’s power is by reading His Word. He STILL speaks through it! The Bible holds treasure for all of us! History, drama, suspense and wisdom await each time we open it. You don’t have to read a book a day … but read SOME of it! There are also a zillion devotionals available in every length and translation. It’s good medicine for our souls!
Written thousands of years ago, Psalm 119:105 continues to remind us, “Your Word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path.” It still guides, it still directs, it still comforts!
And it may just save your bacon sometime!