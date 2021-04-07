Sometimes it seems like winter is lasting forever. The cold seeps into our bones. We long for spring and the new life it brings! Daffodils and forsythia yell, “It’s here! It’s here!” but the snow doesn’t listen. Christmas seems like it was so long ago! When will spring truly begin?
When Jesus was born — Dec. 25 or not — it must have seemed like winter. It was a cold, dark time when no one had heard from God. The people longed for the Messiah. They watched and hoped. And finally, He came. Though not at all what they had anticipated: a baby in a manger. What kind of messiah is born in a barn?
When the baby grew, joy abounded all over the countryside. Spring had finally come! New life was everywhere! He healed the lame and gave sight to the blind. He fed the hungry and taught the crowds about His Father. But there were some who didn’t want these wonderful things. They did not need a Savior, they thought. He was rocking the boat. They would put a stop to all of this madness, they decided.
And they did. But only because the Messiah allowed it. He is omniscient, which means “all-knowing.” He had known all along how it would go.
On Good Friday, it must have seemed like winter. The sky turned dark in the afternoon. Surely, there was a chill in the air. The Savior of the world had been crucified. Right there in front of everyone. It had been horrific, a nightmare, and now He was gone. He was taken down from the cross, wrapped tenderly in cloth and placed in a borrowed tomb. Friends and family stumbled home trying to make sense of all that had happened.
But … on the third day … life as we know it changed forever! The spring of all springs came to Jerusalem, to the world!
Early Sunday morning, when the women went to the tomb, they found that the stone had been rolled away and the tomb was empty. They had never seen or talked to an angel before. He told them Jesus was not there, that He was alive! Minds. Blown. Then the angel gave them marching orders: Go and tell. Did they squeal? Did they cry? Did they skip on their way?
I L-O-V-E that Luke 24 tells of the exchange, “When they came back from the tomb, they told all these things to the Eleven and to all the others…” Verse 11 is my favorite: “But they did not believe the women, because their words seemed like nonsense.” Not the first/last time THAT happened!
It may seem that winter is lingering cold, dark and too long in your life. You want spring in your heart and new life in your bones. Please know that Jesus is ALIVE and ready to give you a fresh start, to melt the snow in your soul that has held you down for too long.
Winter is over. Spring has come and brought a risen Savior!