There was a lot going on at the table that night. Luke 22 paints a full picture of the Last Supper. They had just eaten most of the Passover meal when Jesus took the bread and the cup. It would now represent His body and blood, He said.
Sometimes His words just didn't sink in. The disciples were still pondering the bread and cup when He shocked almost everyone there. "One of you will betray Me," He told them. They were stunned, to say the least.
Peter, always the first to speak, declared boldly, "Umm, Jesus, not me. I'm ready to go with You to prison and death."
Jesus, Who is so good at not striking us dead in our ignorance, calmly said, "Trust me, it's true."
He went into detail that Peter would be sifted like wheat. Not only would he deny Him once, but three times in just a few hours. Then Jesus added, "when you have turned back, strengthen your brothers," He knew exactly how it would go. When Peter came back after the denial, God could use him to help the others.
Just like Jesus told them, they all fled when He was arrested.
That night during Jesus' fake trials and persecution, Peter denied Him publicly three times. The rooster crowed, just like Jesus said. At that very moment, the Lord turned and looked straight at Peter. He remembered His words, went out and wept bitterly.
How could that have happened? He had been with Jesus for three very eventful years! Peter had seen the dead raised, the lame healed, the hungry fed! Yet, when trouble came, he ran. Naturally, he would have been scared.
Luke 22:54 gives us a clue. "Peter followed at a distance." That is not a good place to be! We can't effectively follow Christ if we do it from a distance! I read a wonderful quote this week by A.W. Tozer, "The only safe place for a sheep is by the side of the Shepherd. Because the devil does not fear sheep, He only fears the Shepherd."
Lord, help me learn from this! I get it! Unfortunately, I've walked in the sandals of Simon Peter. I have SEEN with my own eyes what He has done! I KNOW Him personally! Yet, I am made of so much flesh! I have spoken up for Christ one moment, feeling that warm fuzzy feeling of obedience. Then not long after, I've stood distantly, afraid to speak and denied Him. I understand the wept bitterly part. Been there.
I LOVE that Peter's story does not end in denial, following at a distance! The devil wants us to feel down and stay down. Beth Moore said in Jesus the One and Only, "Christ didn't want to take the leader out of Simon Peter, He just wanted to take the Simon Peter out of the leader." After the sifting, God could use what was left! And. He. Did.
Later, the restored, forever changed Simon Peter became an important leader-a great leader, telling all who would hear about the Savior! He no longer ran from a tough situation but planted his feet firmly in his faith in the risen Lord.
In 1 Peter 5, we see the change. He penned these words: "Humble yourselves under God's Mighty Hand, that He may lift you up in due time. Cast all your cares (anxiety-NIV) on Him because He cares for you." His voice is different now. Can you hear it?
To me, two of the most profound Scriptures Simon Peter wrote were verses 8-9: "Be self-controlled and alert. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour. Resist him, standing firm in the faith" He knew a little something about that, having himself been sifted by satan. He hoped to warn others.
As Resurrection Day approaches, dig in to the Scripture. Ponder the events that brought about our salvation! And stick close to the Shepherd! It's always safer there!
Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.