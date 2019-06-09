It was a terrible storm; a squall even. And it had come out of nowhere!
It was worse on the water, but the men knew what to do-at first. Many of them had spent most of their lives exactly there. Still, they were terrified. Huge waves broke over the boat threatening to overturn it. Water was filling the vessel!
After doing everything they could think ofand fearing for their lives, they cried out to Jesus.
He was asleep in the stern. On a cushion.
Picture the scene from Mark 4: waves, water and wailing!
The disciples had gotten in the boat with Jesus. He had told them, "Let's go to the other side." He did not tell them, "Let's go out on the water and die in a storm." When He tells us something, we can trust it will be accomplished. On the other side they would be.
The storm came after the disciples obeyed Jesus. Ever been there? When we follow Christ, we are not always guaranteed safety and sunshine. Doing His will draws the attention of the evil one. Expect waves and sometimes thunder and lightning. They were headed to a man in crisis (the demoniac). Was this the devil trying to keep them away?
The disciples could not save themselves. They had been with Jesus, heard His Words, seen many miracles and even done some themselves, yet they still needed a Savior. We can't forget that in 2019. No matter what good we do or how good we think we are, we will always need a Savior, too!
Mark 4:38 tells us the disciples woke up Jesus and said, "Teacher, don't you care?" I'm betting it was more like "screamed." After all, the boat was filling with water and waves were breaking over the bow.
Storms come into our lives in all shapes and sizes: the death of a loved one, sickness, financial woes, marital crisis. Have you ever felt like a storm was besting you and Jesus was asleep somewhere else? The first thing we want to blurt out is "Jesus, don't you care?!" Of course, He cares. It may just be hard to see that through the pelting rain.
I read years ago that it wasn't the storm that woke Jesus. It was the cry of the ones He loved. Feast on that for a minute. Let it soak in. There is no storm that can intimidate Jesus! He got up, rebuked the wind and spoke to the waves, "Quiet! Be still!" Then the wind died down and it was completely calm. Whew and PtL!
Sometimes our storm is not around us, but within. Our minds spin and hearts race with fear. "Quiet! Be still!" might have been for the disciples' anxious thoughts! Does He need to do say that to you this very day?
Jesus asked them two questions. "Why are you so afraid?" That was a fair question then and still is today. What is it we are so afraid of?
"Do you still have no faith?" At this point, the disciples had already seen the dead raised and several healed. Thunder and lightning can make us forgetful. When we are in the midst of a storm it can be hard to remember what God has already done and Who He is.
Storms in life will come. But we don't have to get through them alone.
Do you need to cry out to Jesus? Is your ship filling with water? Are waves rocking your boat and you don't think you will survive the storm you are in? Cry out to Him! Cling to Him! No storm is too big or too bad for Jesus! He will get you through your squall to the other side!
There, on the other sidethe sun has never shone more brightly. Thenyou can say He helped you and it was worth it! Andyou will have a war story, a tale of survival. One you can share with others!
Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.