As Easter (or Resurrection Day) has approached, I've been digging, squeezing and soaking; digging into Scripture about the Crucifixion, squeezing all I can out of each part and soaking up every morsel.
I'm decades older than the first time I heard the age old story. I pray I never take it for granted as I did in my early adulthood. Even as a believer, I sometimes made it more about the new dress than new life and the empty tomb. I've learned in my older age that if I pay attention, I can get something new out of the Resurrection story every single time I read it.
God has woven a beautiful tapestry throughout Scripture. When He connects Old Testament dots in the New Testament, it often takes my breath. He did it again this week.
In Jesus the One and Only, Beth Moore sheds light on the Passover celebration. During the Passover meal of roasted meat, bitter herbs and bread without yeast, the father figure at the table retells the story of the Israelites freed from slavery in Egypt. Traditional questions are asked by the youngest at the meal, prompting the father to tell of the original Passover lamb slain and blood painted on the sides and tops of the doorframes (Exodus 12:1-14).
When Jesus and the disciples celebrated Passover, they would have followed the tradition. Jesus would have been the father figure telling the age old story of freedom from bondage. Can you imagine the Passover Lamb talking about the first Passover?! Did the hair stand up on the disciples' necks as He spoke?
The Israelites had been in slavery for over 400 years. The time had finally come for them to be delivered. In Exodus 6:6-7, God laid out His plan to Moses. He told him to tell the Israelites some things He would do. (I hope you get chills, too!) "I am the LORD and I will bring you out of Egypt. I will free you and I will redeem you with an outstretched arm. I will take you as my own." I WILL bring you outI WILL free youI WILL redeem youI WILL take you as my own. Pardon me while I do an "in the endzone, scored the winning touchdown" victory dance.
I've read those verses before. When I have pictured them in the past, I knew of the plagues that were coming. God was about to show Pharaoh Who he was dealing with. That "outstretched arm" was going to open up a can of blood, frogs, locusts, darkness and other calamities! Previously, I have visualized that "outstretched arm" as a parental arm holding a child back from darting into traffic or the arm you instinctively hold out in the car for a sudden stop. But today, that changed forever! "I will redeem you with an outstretched arm" points me to the cross! Jesus stretched out His precious, loving arms willingly on the cross to shed His blood for all mankind.
As God breathed the words to Moses in Exodus, He could see Calvary in the corner of His eye. The freedom from Egypt would only be the first deliverance of His people. He would continually deliver them if they cried out to Him.
No matter what is binding us, God is still able to deliver! He longs to "bring us out"! Out of sin, out of addiction, out of financial bondage, out of a life of fear! Psalm 34:4 tells us, "I sought the LORD, and He answered me; He delivered me " Psalm 86:13 echoes that, "For great is Your love toward me; You have delivered me " Whew!
God still yearns to free us! "In Nazareth, Jesus went to the synagogue, as was His custom. He stood up to read. The scroll of the prophet Isaiah was handed to Him. Unrolling it, He read: 'The Spirit of the Lord is on me, because He has anointed me to preach good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners '" (Luke 4:16-18). Good news and freedom! Thank You, Jesus!
From Genesis to Revelation, God had a plan. The extent of His love for us is hard to imagine, hard to digest. Words that will never, ever get old: "For God so loved the world, He gave His Only Son !"
