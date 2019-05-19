When my first alarm goes off in the morning it scares me to death. Without opening my eyes, I grab my phone frantically pushing all the buttons to silence the noise.
My second alarm usually gets me going. If not, there's a third.
I try not to go all the way to the third alarm. It causes my beloved to call my name in a stern teacher voice.
This morning, I got up at the first buzzer. I was working a dental van at McDowell and needed to be there early. I tiptoed around trying to be very quiet. I plugged in the iron to press my scrubs and went to make coffee. I was getting out my Bible for a quick devotion when suddenly the smoke alarm began to blare! I couldn't see any smoke!
I grabbed the new Western Recorder magazine on the table and waved it wildly under the smoke sensor. What was going on?! I hoped my beloved didn't hear it!
Wrong.
I heard the thumping of feet. "What. Is. Going. On?!" he yelled over the alarm he had clearly heard.
"I don't know!" I called back still flapping the Western Recorder to no avail.
We hurriedly searched for flames and found none-may the Lord's Name be praised! My beloved opened the door to the laundry room. The iron had overheated and then died. No fire but plenty of bad smell.
There are no perfect words to say, "I am so very sorry I scared the life out of you so early this morning and I hope you can go back to sleep!" I just muttered "I am so sorry." Off he headed to bed.
I shouldn't have been surprised. The devil had fought this free dental clinic like crazy. You know how he fights every good thing.
As I drove the 30 minutes to the location, I pondered the heart pumping urgency a smoke alarm brings. So it should also be with sharing the gospel!
Several years ago, my beloved and I went on a mission trip to Poland. On the way home, we stopped in Paris for a day. We had a whirlwind bus tour of the town, passing the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower. At the Arc de Triomphe we disembarked for a walk around the area. I had in my possession bundles of Steps to Peace with God, written by Billy Graham, that were translated into French. Since we were leaving the next day and who knew when we would pass that way again, I challenged each team member to hand out as many tracts as possible before getting back on the bus. We practiced saying, "pour vous," which is "for you," in French. We would smile as we approached people on the street, say, "pour vous," and give them the Steps to Peace with God. Whew! Sounds simple, but it was out of our comfort zones.
Challenge accepted, we unloaded hundreds of tracts to Parisians that day. We re-boarded the bus with a sense of accomplishment. Everyone shared stories.
Three weeks later, we heard that a heat wave hit Paris and over 3,000 people died! We hoped some of them had read the tracts we distributed!
This week, fearing that I had exaggerated it in my mind, I Googled the heat wave for that summer. I found much more than I anticipated! In reality, the European heat wave of 2003 was the hottest since 1540! The death toll for all of Europe was approximately 70,000. France was hardest hit with 14,802 deaths recorded. (I'm crying as I type.) Seventy thousand deaths from heat in one summer?!
We talk about life being a vapor, a breath, and it really is. At best, we might make it to 80. Compared to eternity that's not a lot. News headlines tell us every day and often every hour of death and devastation. Life. Is. Short.
Since we know that, what are we doing about it? Do we feel an urgency to win the lost? Do we share the life changing gospel-EVER? Do we tell others how Jesus changed our heart and life? Don't be creepy, please, JUST TELL!
In the 90's, my pastor, Steve Rice, taught me to leave small 'thank you' Bible verse cards with tips. That snowballed until now I have lots of cards with lots of verses I get to share often. That's my favorite/easiest way.
God has given you gifts and talents. He can help you find a way to share Jesus! I pray your heart races with the urgency of sharing the gospel! Be alarmed! Be ready! Be a fisher of men and women!
Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.