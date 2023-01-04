Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

The Christmas play was ready to begin. Angels and shepherds milled about. Evie, 3 years old and dressed in white with gold trim, stood at the manger. She tapped the wood as she stared longingly at baby Jesus. We watched her as she watched the baby, wondering if she would grab him and run. But she didn’t. She caught us watching and smiled.

The Christmas play went well. It went off without a hitch, many thanks to Miss Tonya, a seasoned teacher who made it fun and simple. Parents beamed and took pictures as that first Christmas was re-enacted by our church kids and youth. Costumes were gathered for future use. Everyone departed for home. I found out later that Evie had a hissy fit because she wanted to take baby Jesus with her. I LOVE how little ones love Him!

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.

