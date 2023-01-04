The Christmas play was ready to begin. Angels and shepherds milled about. Evie, 3 years old and dressed in white with gold trim, stood at the manger. She tapped the wood as she stared longingly at baby Jesus. We watched her as she watched the baby, wondering if she would grab him and run. But she didn’t. She caught us watching and smiled.
The Christmas play went well. It went off without a hitch, many thanks to Miss Tonya, a seasoned teacher who made it fun and simple. Parents beamed and took pictures as that first Christmas was re-enacted by our church kids and youth. Costumes were gathered for future use. Everyone departed for home. I found out later that Evie had a hissy fit because she wanted to take baby Jesus with her. I LOVE how little ones love Him!
Evie and her family are my neighbors. They’re precious. She comes over when it’s warm to ring my doorbell and get a popsicle. She’s full of energy and dear to my heart. I wanted to get her something for Christmas but had no ideas. She has every toy imaginable. What could I give her that would be special for at least a minute?
And then I knew. Evie did not have a baby Jesus!
I went about finding a baby doll. It took two days — a long story I’ll tell you later. I took a piece of tan cloth, wrapped the baby up, and sewed it into place, hoping that would keep her mom from having to re-swaddle it all day long. I found a just right sized box for the manger and covered it in brown paper. Raffia was added with a piece of fuzzy brown material for extra comfort. Now it was time to make the delivery.
When I got to her door, Evie squealed that it was me. The way she says “Miss Dawn” melts my heart. She knew I had a present for her and was so excited. “I brought you baby Jesus for you to keep at your house,” I said as I set down the box.
And then the sweetest thing happened…
“Baby Jesus!” Evie squealed, “Baby Jesus!” She held her arms out to the box again and again. She didn’t touch the baby but was filled with awe and wonder. Tears filled my eyes. I thought of the shepherds who were the first to see the real Baby Jesus. How delighted they must have been!
I let Evie know she could hold the baby. She picked him up with tender care, smiling ear to ear.
After a bit, I headed back home. Evie’s mom sent me a picture a short time later. Baby Jesus had been stripped of his swaddling clothes and was out of the manger. She texted, “The sinless lamb has upgraded to a soft pillow and comfy place to lay.”
Right now, Evie loves Jesus and knows that He loves her. It’s simple and priceless. As the Christmas season comes to an end, let’s keep the little kid excitement of Jesus alive in our hearts. Let’s share Him with others throughout the new year!