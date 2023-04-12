Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Her words convicted me to the bone marrow. My eyes filled with tears and I covered my mouth not to sob out loud. She hadn’t intended to make me cry.

Jen is one of everybody’s favorite people. She is the church aunt or grandma all of us need. She gives hugs and words of wisdom. Plus, she is lots of fun. “There’s something I wanted to tell you…” she started. I always listen when she speaks.

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.

Tags

Recommended for you