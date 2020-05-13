God has a plan. We know that. It’s a good plan! And He gives us valuable guidelines in His Word to help us live out that plan, staying on course.
Obeying Him is not terrible, though we fight it at times. He KNOWS the way. He KNOWS what lies ahead. We know deep inside that He can be trusted, but sometimes we just don’t like to be bossed around. We trust in OUR knowledge, in OUR plans.
Just after our second birthday, we begin struggling to have our own way. As little children, we want to walk without holding a grown-up’s hand. As teenagers, we want to drive before we’re old enough and date before we’re smart enough. As adults, we want cars, jobs and mortgages that aren’t in our best interests. Having everything we want isn’t always good for us. We NEED guidance; we NEED wisdom! I know I do!
When my mother was a little girl, a family friend brought her a pair of wooden shoes from Holland. In 1968, they were just my size. I wore them at home and adored them.
One day, I had a wonderful idea: I should wear them to my first grade class at Belfry Grade School!
I begged my mother to borrow her wooden clogs. Being an incredibly wise woman, she told me “No”. She said she knew best.
I was devastated. It was so important for me to be the very first one to wear wooden shoes to first grade! I wouldn’t let it go. Day after day, I begged — and probably cried. Finally, AT LAST, she allowed me to make the decision. Of course, I would wear them right away!
The next morning, I was ready for school with great excitement, wearing a dress with little white socks. (I can still remember it!) I slipped on the treasured clogs and my young heart soared. Off I went to catch the bus.
My mother knew exactly what would happen.
The bus ride was fine. I was still so proud. Everyone would love them!
At school, my friends were all impressed. They had never seen anyone wear wooden shoes from Holland before. I twirled to show them off.
The thrill and excitement wore off as the day went on. Blisters began to form all over my tender feet. (Wood and skin are not the best combination.)
I practically crawled from the school bus at the end of the day. It was crystal clear why no one else had ever worn wooden shoes to first grade.
I was thrilled that my mother permitted me to wear her precious treasures from Holland but also learned a valuable lesson: I could trust that she knew best.
Even more than my mom, I can trust that my Heavenly Father always knows best! Proverbs 3:5-6 is a Bible passage I know and often share, but do I really believe it? Do I live it? Do you?
“Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him and He will direct your paths.”
He loves us! If we read His Word and listen, He will guide us. Thankfully, it won’t be in wooden shoes!