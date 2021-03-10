My beloved and I were thrilled when the electricity came back on last week. (“Uri” is a four-letter word in these parts.) At one point, we went out to eat so we could charge our phones, and I drove around in search of internet, but no real worries. We had food, shelter and each other. We were blessed.
When the internet returned, the cable was still out so my beloved pulled out his DVD set of the 1989 “Lonesome Dove.” “Sure!” I agreed, not realizing it was a miniseries that would be followed by a second: “Return to Lonesome Dove.” We spent hours soaking up the adventures of Gus, Captain Call, Newt, Pea Eye and a host of others.
I love a good drama as well as the next girl, but sometimes I don’t want to wait; I want to know how things are going to turn out right then and there. Googling the movie, I found everything I needed: the cast, characters and plot. I knew exactly what would happen. I felt better.
When reading the Bible, I have the luxury of studying lives of real people, their crises and then the exciting and often miraculous conclusions. They did not. They were in the throes of it. They had to depend on God.
No matter how many times I’ve heard it, the story of Noah can reveal new truths applicable for life today. He had faith in God. He trusted Him though he had to wait for the outcome. He didn’t have the privilege of turning to page 21 (NIV) to see how everything turned out. Without internet, he couldn’t Google it. When he didn’t become a father until the age of 500, Noah had no idea that he would literally end up being the father of everybody. After he received the plan for the ark, he worked for over a hundred years not knowing that it would encourage generations thousands of years later. About the wild and crazy boat ride? What’s 40 days and 40 nights of rain and a year afloat when he had been through so much already? We talk about the patience of Job, but I’m thinking Noah knew a thing or 200 about being longsuffering.
Today, like Noah, we don’t know how our story will turn out. In the last while, we’ve had to be patient. We’ve waited for COVID test results and then waited to get out of quarantine. We waited for the vaccine and then its distribution. We waited for the snow to stop and then the power to come on. Next, the rain came with thunder so loud it raised us off the couch. We waited for it to stop. The flooding began, and we waited for the water to go down. Shew! Every day, we are stuck in the waiting and not knowing. How will God use this for good? What is His plan? What in tarnation is going on up there?!
We may not know how the story ends, but we can trust the One who is writing it! One day at a time. And there’s plenty to do while we wait … instead of worrying. Let’s love, bless, encourage and help clean up some flood mud!
I feel like Noah knew a little about mud.