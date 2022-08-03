Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Last Friday evening was our Vacation Bible School pool party. Two-year-old Ryder (not his real name) was in the kiddie swimming pool. I was standing with his mom at the edge. She never took her eyes off her boy.

“Are you having a good time?” I had just asked him. He smiled brightly and nodded his head. Suddenly he tipped back and went under water. His mom instantly stepped down and pulled Ryder from the pool. His toddler body was pale and lifeless.

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.

