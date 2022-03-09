When Russia began taunting Ukraine a few weeks ago, I was concerned. As days went on and artillery was being assembled against the people of Ukraine, I prayed like the Sons of Zebedee (Luke 9:51-55). I wanted God to bring fire down from heaven to stop the attack. Last Thursday, when Russia invaded Ukraine, I cried. My heart hurt for the innocent people who were now embroiled in a war.
While I was snug and safe in the mountains of eastern Kentucky, mothers in Ukraine were gathering essential items and fleeing to safety wherever they could find it. As I put together ingredients for supper, the Ukrainians were learning the recipe for Molotov cocktails to launch against invading troops.
The news pushed me to God’s Word. I needed a story in the Bible that related to the Russian attack. Found it. It’s my favorite Old Testament story.
Second Chronicles 20 tells the true story of insurmountable odds. Jehoshaphat got word that three armies were coming to attack. Verse four informs us that Jehoshaphat was alarmed. For sure! When trouble comes, it’s a human reaction to be alarmed, troubled, scared. What we do next is the most important thing.
Jehoshaphat sought the Lord.
He gathered everyone at the temple. Men, women and children came and stood before the Lord.
Jehoshaphat prayed in front of them all. On that scary and unsure day, this is what he said: “O, LORD, God of our fathers, are you not the God who is in heaven? You rule over all the kingdoms of the nations. Power and might are in your hand, and no one can withstand You.”
He went on to tell God that they had one plan when calamity came: They would stand in His presence, cry out to Him in their distress, and He would hear and save them. So here they were. God was their Plan A. There was no Plan B.
Jehoshaphat continued his plea to heaven: “For we have no power to face this… We do not know what to do, but our eyes are on You.” Have you ever been there? Trouble is pounding on your door and not only are you terrified, but you have no clue what to do. All throughout the Bible, that’s the very second God showed up!
God did indeed show up that day for Jehoshaphat and the people of Judah. Jahaziel, a previously unknown messenger, had words from the Lord. He would fight the battle for them, but they had to go out and stand firm. Twice in as many verses, the people were reminded, “Do not be afraid. Do not be discouraged.” (Surely all knees were knocking in fear!)
Their marching orders were to take their positions and stand firm (vs. 17). So they did. The people of Judah went out to face their enemies, singing thanks to God, in advance, on their way. God fought for them, and we’ve not quit telling the story. Read it all when you can. You’ll be on the edge of your seat!I am praying for Ukraine. In my comfort here in the mountains, I cannot forget to call on the God of Jehoshaphat, the God of Judah and the God of my heart to intervene.
Eyes on the Lord, standing firm … waiting for deliverance.