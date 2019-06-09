Summer is the soul sister of spirit and freedom and nothing captures it more poignantly than a light, tangy, heavy on the herbs salad. If I were heading to a weekend trip and packing a few snacks that not only would stir the senses, but crush a hungry appetite it would be this little song and dance right here.
Red tabbouleh shrimp salad, it's my dinner and now go-to quick fix for camping, dinner parties and well, any lunch with the girls. This is a small welcome gift for your new neighbor or the perfect side dish to the next pot luck dinner you're invited to. I love these quick fixes and I especially love that it's different.
Tabbouleh is a popular dish in Middle Eastern cuisine. I'm thankful to the Arabic world for their creative mincing of parsley and clever mixing of all the freshest ingredients.
When I made this I realized that one bunch of parsley was not enough to complete this dish. In fact, it's so chock full of parsley it could easily be called parsley salad. There are as many variations to what is added to this refreshing salad as there are to our American pasta salad. Traditionally, wheat bulgar is the main ingredient and there is no cooking or boiling of the high in fiber whole grain. I love any salad that doesn't require boiling.
Here's the secret for that magical, summery tangy deliciousness. Ready? Lemon zest! You will not be disappointed. This is the kind of dish I'll make more than three times a month - my trusted method of rating new recipes.
RED TABBOULEH
SHRIMP SALAD
1 cup red wheat bulgar
1 cup boiling water with 2 slices of lemon
1 clove garlic
1 bunch of parsley
1 cucumber
1 pint tomatoes
1/2 red onion
1/4 cup squeezed lemon juice
1/4 cup olive oil
Salt to taste
12 cooked and seasoned shrimp
Pour the cup of bulgar into the boiling water. Take the water off the heat. Allow to absorb about 30 minutes. In a food processor combine the parsley, cucumber, tomato and red onion. Mince. Add this to the bulgar. Mix in lemon juice and olive oil. Salt. Mix in the cooked shrimp.
Janet McCormick is the owner of Let's Eat Cafe in downtown Huntington. More of her recipes can be found at http://www.10-minutemeals.com.