By BRENDA LUCAS
For HD Media
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Off to the races! One doesn't have to be in the crowd of nearly 160,000 fans gathering at Churchill Downs to enjoy the festivities of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4, in Louisville.
A Kentucky Derby watch party can be hosted in one's own home, patio or local venue with the Derby theme.
Gambling, fashion, mint juleps and flamboyant hats and often singing of "Old Kentucky Home" make up one of the biggest parties of the year while enjoying what many call the most exciting two minutes of sports.
KENTUCKY HOT
BROWN SLIDERS
1 (12-ounce) package King's Hawaiian sweet rolls, split
1/4 cup mayonnaise
12 slices deli turkey
12 slices cooked bacon
6 slices Gruyere cheese
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/4 cup diced pimientos or sliced tomatoes
1/2 cup butter, cubed
2 tablespoons finely chopped onion
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
Assemble one slider by spreading mayonnaise on bottom of roll. Add layer of turkey, then bacon (breaking it in half or thirds to fit on roll), few diced pimientos (or tomatoes), half slice of Gruyere, and sprinkling of Parmesan cheese. Replace top. Repeat with remaining rolls to assemble total of 12 sandwiches. Arrange sandwiches in single layer in greased 9-inch-square baking pan.
In small skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir 1-2 minutes or until tender. Whisk in brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, and garlic powder. Continue whisking until brown sugar is dissolved. Pour butter sauce over sandwiches. Cover with aluminum foil and refrigerate for several hours. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Bake, covered, 25 minutes. Remove foil and bake uncovered for an additional 5 minutes or until golden brown.
DERBY BLT DIP
1 cup sour cream
1 cup creamy salad dressing
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 cup seeded and chopped Roma tomatoes
1 (3-ounce) jar real bacon bits
1 tablespoon chopped green onion
Mix sour cream, creamy salad dressing, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and bacon bits in bowl until thoroughly combined. Refrigerate until serving time; served topped with green onion.
BENEDICTINE DIP OR SPREAD
8 ounces cream cheese at room temperature
1 cucumber, peeled and grated
About 1/4 onion, grated
1 tablespoon mayonnaise
1/2 teaspoon salt
Pinch cayenne pepper
Drain moisture from grated cucumber and pat dry with paper towel. Do the same with the onion. Combine all ingredients in bowl and mix well. Cover and refrigerate couple of hours or overnight so flavors can marry. Serve as dip for crackers and veggies, or spread on white bread to make small tea sandwiches. Cut off crusts and serve.
GRAHAM CRACKER CRUST CRUMBLES
3 graham crackers, crushed
1 tablespoon butter, melted
1 teaspoon light brown sugar
Heat oven to 350 degrees; line baking sheet with parchment paper. In small bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, melted butter and brown sugar and stir until well combined. Pour mixture out onto lined baking sheet; bake 8-10 minutes or until golden brown. Set aside to cool.
To prepare milkshake: Place glass in freezer to chill. Combine ice creams and milk in blender and blend until just smooth. Add bourbon and mix until well combined. If mixture is too thick for your liking add more milk 1 tablespoon at a time until the desired consistency is reached.
Pour chocolate syrup into shallow plate or dish and dip the rim of chilled glass into syrup. Hold glass upside-down momentarily and shake off any excess, then dip edges into graham cracker crust crumble. Pour milkshake into glass, garnish with whipped cream and toasted pecans. Serve immediately.
KENTUCKY DERBY PIE MILKSHAKE
4 ounces chocolate ice cream (about 3 small scoops)
4 ounces butter pecan ice cream (about 3 small scoops)
1/4 cup whole milk, ice cold
2-3 tablespoons bourbon, to taste
1/4 cup chocolate syrup, for garnish
2 tablespoons pecan pieces, toasted, for garnish
Whipped cream, for garnish
BABY HOT BROWNS
10 mini biscuits
1 1/2 cups diced deli turkey
6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
About 6 or 7 plum tomatoes, sliced
Cheese sauce:
3 tablespoons butter or margarine
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 cup milk
1 1/2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper
Cook biscuits according to package directions. Let cool and slice in half. Set aside.
To make cheese sauce, melt butter in a saucepan over low heat and add flour. Cook, whisking constantly, until smooth. Gradually whisk in milk; cooking over medium heat, whisking constantly until mixture is thickened and bubbly.
Add cheddar cheese, while whisking until cheese melts. Stir in diced turkey, salt, and ground red pepper. Top biscuit halves with cheese and turkey mixture. Sprinkle with Parmesan and half of bacon. Cook at 375 degrees for about 5 minutes or until Parmesan is melted. Remove and top with a slice of tomato and sprinkle with remaining bacon.
DERBY CUPCAKES
3 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup unsalted butter at room temperature
2 1/4 cups packed light brown sugar
4 large eggs
3/4 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup finely chopped pecans
1/2 cup mini chocolate chips
1 teaspoon vanilla
Garnish:
1 refrigerated pie crust
Mini chocolate chips
Whole pecans
Icing:
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese at room temperature
1/2 cup unsalted butter at room temperature
1 cup brown sugar
1 pound powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Heat oven to 325 degrees. Line muffin tins with cupcake liners. Cream butter and brown sugar until smooth. Add eggs one at a time. Sift together flour, salt and baking powder in separate bowl. Add half of buttermilk to egg/sugar mixture. Add half of dry ingredients. Add other half of buttermilk then other half of dry ingredients. Mix well. Add vanilla.
Mix in chocolate chips and finely chopped pecans until just combined. Scoop out into cupcake liners and bake for 20-25 minutes. Cool. Lay out refrigerated pie crust on cookie sheet and poke with fork several times. Cook according to package directions until just golden brown. Break into large pieces.
Frosting: Cream together cream cheese, butter and brown sugar. Beat until well combined. Add 1 pound powdered sugar slowly until all is combined. Add vanilla. After cupcakes are cooled, frost. Garnish with whole pecan, mini chocolate chips, 1 large piece of pie crust. Sprinkle more crumbled pie crust on top.
These recipes are from Taste of Home"
MOCK MINT JULEP
2 cups cold water
1 1/2 cups sugar
3/4 cup lemon juice
6 mint sprigs
5 cups ice cubes
2 1/2 cups ginger ale, chilled
Lemon slices and additional mint, optional
In large bowl, combine water, sugar, lemon juice and mint. Let stand for at least 45 minutes. Strain and discard mint. Place ice cubes in two 2-quart pitchers; add half of lemon mixture and ginger ale to each. Garnish with lemon and mint if desire
MINT JULEP MINT SYRUP
2 cups sugar
2 cups water
2 cups loosely packed chopped fresh mint
EACH SERVING:
1/2 to 3/4 cup crushed ice
1/2 to 1 ounce bourbon
Mint sprig
For syrup, combine sugar, water and chopped mint in large saucepan. Bring to boil over medium heat; cook until sugar is dissolved, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat; cool to room temperature. Line mesh strainer with double layer of cheesecloth or coffee filter. Strain syrup; discard mint. Cover and refrigerate syrup for at least 2 hours or until chilled. For each serving, place ice in metal julep cup or rocks glass. Pour 1/4 cup mint syrup and bourbon into glass; stir until mixture is well chilled. Garnish with mint sprig.