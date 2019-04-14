The school buses unloading children this past week at the former Logan Theatre on Main Street across from the courthouse got me to thinking about how I really appreciated my junior high school trip to that same movie theater when I was but 12 years old in 1965. It was the first movie I had ever seen at a theater, so you can imagine the excitement that myself and fellow students experienced.
Although the "kids" this past week were not going to the former theater to view a movie, perhaps the Aracoma Story's production of "Frozen Jr.," which was a big Disney hit, will be what they someday will appreciate, just as some of us "old fogies" can appreciate the former movie houses and drive-in theaters that once graced our fair county and other places in these Appalachian hills.
The movie I saw as a junior high school student was "The Sound of Music," which, in case you didn't know, in 1966 became the highest grossing film of all time - surpassing "Gone with the Wind" - and it held that position for five years. It was a wonderful musical drama starring Julie Andrews.
Nowadays, perhaps taking school children to see a movie would not be a big deal to the "kids" because of all of the electronic gadgets most of them have access to. Shucks, a child with an I-pad and internet access pretty much can watch what he or she wants. Still, watching a live stage production like "Frozen Jr." is something young people will someday cherish as a memory.
Before television came of age in Logan County, there were many movie theaters around, including drive-in theaters at places like Man, Chapmanville, Monitor, Sharples, Deskins Addition and even Mud Fork. There were several walk-in movie theaters in the city of Logan, as well as others at Omar, Holden, Man and several other coal camp communities, such as Lorado and Earling. However, the thrill of coming to downtown Logan for a movie was something people from all local areas engaged in on a weekly basis.
I realize the Logan Theatre is no longer what it used to be, that it is now called the Coalfield Jamboree, and that numerous theater productions and musical groups have performed in the historical place that when opened in 1938 was described as "one of West Virginia's finest showplaces." I'm sure, too, that Fred Midleburg, who also owned the theater on Dingess Street that he named for himself, would be pleased to know of the success his former theater continues to enjoy some 81 years after it was unveiled to the public.
Because the former Midelburg Theatre that later served as the "Super S" discount department store was so very popular when it opened in 1917 and is now beginning to literally fall apart at the seams, I thought I would share with readers some of the local history that existed at a time when the building was considered a true entertainment center.
Although there are few people around today that can attest to its former true value, you might be interested in knowing that the theater may not have come into existence had it not been for the burning of the Logan courthouse. Perhaps Mr. Midelburg would have never invested the $35,000 it took in construction costs, especially at a time during World War I when steel was extremely difficult to get and to have transported, had it not been for a devastating inferno on Main Street.
Ironically, the fire that consumed the Logan County courthouse in 1912 also destroyed what research shows to be the first movie theater in Logan, and that it was located in the same place that the Coalfield Jamboree operates today. The movie house, described as a big "barn-like structure," was called the "Star" theater and featured silent movies. Half-hour movies were shown; and when the movies ended, spectators were ushered out and tickets sold for the next run.
What is of significance to me is the fact that it was from this theater, which also featured a small store, in which - according to old newspaper accounts - a careless employee allowed an open fire to get out of control. The fire spread quickly through the theater and then across Main Street to the courthouse, where on the coldest night of 1912, Logan firemen could not fight the blaze because of hydrants being frozen. The fire destroyed the courthouse and the wooden theater burned completely to the ground, according to a newspaper account.
There were other theaters in Logan, especially during the 1920s, including one on Cole Street that was opened in connection to a skating rink there, and the Bennett theater, which was located where the Peebles store is in Logan today. Midelburg purchased the theater from Charles Bennett before building his first theater. The number of employees at the Bennett theater consisted of a ticket seller, a machine operator and Mr. Midelburg. By 1938, the theater was long gone and the first G.C. Murphy's store was opened there. A second G.C. Murphy's store was soon unveiled on down Stratton Street, with most people referring to it simply as the "dime" store. That location is part of where the business known as "Gold Town" operates today.
Imagine the pride and joy folks celebrated when Midelburg opened The Logan Theatre across from the courthouse as America had emerged from the Great Depression. Seating capacity was listed at 1,300, which, according to the Logan Banner report, included a "colored" section and a "colored" bathroom, both located in the balcony section.
The final construction cost for the grand theater amounted to $150,000 and the first movie shown there was "Sing You Sinners," a musical comedy that starred Bing Crosby and Fred McMurray. Cooperating in making the opening a success, the Consolidated Bus Company announced it would sell round-trip tickets to Logan for half-price. At the time, buses and taxi cabs ran regular routes throughout the region.
Listed as one advancement in the motion picture business was the availability of movie goers to obtain hearing aids for those persons who may have had a hearing problem. A news article said those aids could be obtained from the "ticket boy."
"In establishing the logical amusement center of this county at the county seat, I have fulfilled a long cherished dream," explained Ferd Midelburg. "And I earnestly hope that you will get as much pleasure and take as much pride in this, our theater, as I have derived pleasure and satisfaction in being able to open this theater to Logan County."
Well, Mr. Midelburg, things sure have changed in Logan County since your day, but I'm pleased to say that your wonderful achievement has pretty much been "frozen" in time and that it still serves the entertainment purposes you so desired.
You may have seen where an out-of-state study has ranked Logan, Mingo Mercer, McDowell and Wyoming counties as the five unhealthiest counties in West Virginia. Now, while I have no basis to argue with these results, I would like to know how those determinations are made.
I know that the southern coalfields have consistently ranked at the bottom in many categories over the years, and I really can't understand why. If you look at Logan County's history, especially during the 1920s and '30s, as bad criminally as things were here, newspaper reports showed that at one time Logan, as well as other southern counties, were at the top of certain categories, although not necessarily health-related ones. Logan County even once had the highest paid teachers in West Virginia.
Of course, people back then didn't have to deal with meth, heroine or any other hard-core opioid that is currently devastating Logan County and other places. I can tell you that the meth problem may be at the worst stage I have ever seen. People getting arrested on meth are so bad off when they are taken to jail that it sometimes takes magistrates several days before the inmate can even be arraigned.
The situation is so bad that "normal" inmates at the Holden facility are coming to court complaining about the inmates incarcerated because of meth usage. Families have gotten to the point they are requesting that judicial officials keep their family members in jail for as long as possible, which creates more problems, including overcrowding and huge jail costs.
Whether anybody wants to admit it or not, if we keep going at the current crime rate, mostly because of drug use, the county's dwindling coffer will eventually be extinguished.
Many years ago, I predicted this in writing because we even then needed a long-term facility and the ability for magistrates, as well as circuit judges, to place people with major drug problems into those facilities. Now, 15 years later, state officials see the need for such facilities.
I once said that a 500-bed facility could be filled by Logan, Mingo and Boone counties within a month. Allow me to now correct myself.
We could fill the place within a week.
Because of the HIPPA laws, you do not hear about all of the overdose victims who end up at the hospital, most of which are revived, only to return to the same places they came from.
Trust me, when I tell you the "Death Angel" abounds in Logan County.
n Now that April has arrived, a couple of people who will soon be in town visiting are former Logan High School basketball coach Rick Cook and John Stratton, a California resident and relative of the Stratton family for which Stratton Street has been named.
I am told that Stratton Street actually should be spelled as Straton.
I do know that Major William Stratton, who is buried in their family cemetery in Logan, has the name spelled as Straton on his tombstone.
CLOSING NOTE: A law that just recently went into effect is something that everyone should be made aware of. When a person receives a citation (ticket) for any violation of traffic law and appears before a magistrate in West Virginia, that person must now supply a Social Security Number and valid mailing address to the judicial officer. The reason for this is that if the fines and courts costs are not paid within the 180 day time period they are given, then those monies will be taken from the person's income tax refund. Many people, especially those who are in the low-income sector, are going to be very surprised by this time next year. For those who don't know, the court costs on most tickets is $165.25 before a fine is ever levied.
