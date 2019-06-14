By BRENDA LUCAS
For HD Media
It's all about the guys this weekend as dads, grandpas, father figures or fathers-to-be stand in the spotlight Sunday, June 16.
Father's Day is always celebrated the third Sunday in June as it's a day which children honor their dad with gifts, greeting cards, dinner or in various other ways for being a fisherman, sports fanatic and all the other tasks they take on throughout the years.
Sondra Smart Dodd's mother died in childbirth and believed fathers should have a special day as do mothers. In fact, her dad and Civil War veteran, William Jackson Dodd, raised Sondra and her five siblings. Washington State celebrated the first Father's Day in June 1910, the month of her dad's birthday. However, it wasn't until 1924 that President Calvin Coolidge publicly supported the holiday. President Lyndon B. Johnson issued the proclamation naming Father's Day to be observed the third Sunday in June. Then along came President Richard Nixon. He officially signed Father's Day as a permanent, national holiday into law in 1972.
This breakfast goodie is from Country Living:
CINNABONS CINNAMON ROLLS
Dough:
2 1/4 teaspoons active dry yeast or instant yeast
1 cup lukewarm milk
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/3 cup butter, unsalted, softened, or margarine
1 teaspoon salt
2 eggs
4 cups all-purpose flour
Filling:
1 cup brown sugar, packed
3 tablespoons cinnamon
1/3 cup butter, unsalted, softened, or margarine
Cream cheese icing:
6 tablespoons butter, unsalted, softened, or margarine
1 1/2 cups powdered sugar or confectioner's sugar
1/4 cup cream cheese, room temperature
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/8 teaspoon salt
For rolls, dissolve yeast in warm milk with teaspoon sugar (you can take teaspoon from 1/2 cup) in large bowl. Let sit about 5 minutes. If yeast is good, it will start to froth up. To bowl of mixer, add sugar, butter or margarine, salt, eggs and flour; mix until well incorporated. Pour milk/yeast mixture over flour mixture and using dough hook, mix well until well incorporated. Place dough into oiled bowl, cover and let rise in warm place about 1 hour or until dough has doubled in size. Combine brown sugar and cinnamon in bowl.
Grease 9- by 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray or butter. Roll dough out on lightly-floured surface, until approximately 16 inches long by 12 inches wide. It should be approximately 1/4 inch in thickness. Spread 1/3 cup of butter evenly over dough, then sprinkle with sugar evenly over surface of dough. Working carefully, from long edge, roll dough down to bottom edge. Cut dough into 1 1/2-inch slices, and place in lightly-greased baking pan. Floss can also be used to cut into slices. Place cut rolls in prepared pan. Cover with clean kitchen towel or plastic wrap and let rise another 30 minutes, or until doubled in size. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place baking pan in oven; bake 20 minutes or until golden brown. Cooking time can vary greatly! While rolls are baking, make icing by mixing icing ingredients and beat well with electric mixer until fluffy and smooth. When rolls are done, spread generously with icing.
This recipes are provided by Taste of Home:
PEPPERED T-BONE STEAK
3 tablespoons steak sauce
4 1/2 teaspoons minced fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon dried thyme
1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 beef T-bone steaks (1 inch thick and 3/4 pound each)
1/2 teaspoon salt
In small bowl, combine steak sauce, thyme, pepper and cayenne. Sprinkle steaks on both sides with salt. Spoon about 2 teaspoons steak sauce mixture on one side of steaks. Lightly oil grill rack. Place steaks on grill sauce side down. Grill, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 inches from heat 6 minutes. Brush with remaining sauce and turn. Grill 4-6 minutes longer or until meat reaches desired doneness (for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 135 degrees; medium, 140 degrees; medium-well, 145 degrees).
LAYEERED CORNBREAD SALAD
1 (8 1/2-ounce) package cornbread/muffin mix
1 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup sweet pickle relish
2 (15-ounce) cans pinto beans, rinsed and drained
4 medium tomatoes, chopped
1 medium green pepper, chopped
1 medium onion, chopped
10 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Prepare cornbread batter according to package directions. Pour into greased 8-inch square baking pan. Bake until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 15-20 minutes. Cool completely in pan on wire rack. Coarsely crumble cornbread into large bowl. In small bowl, mix mayonnaise and relish. In 3-quart trifle bowl or glass bowl, layer third of cornbread and half of each of beans, tomatoes, pepper, onion, bacon and mayonnaise mixture. Repeat layers. Top with remaining cornbread. Refrigerate, covered, 2-4 hours before serving.
BUFFALO CHICKEN DEVILED EGGS
12 hard-boiled large eggs
1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese, divided
2 celery ribs, finely chopped
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup finely chopped cooked chicken breast
3 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
1 tablespoon Buffalo wing sauce or 1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
1/8 teaspoon pepper
Additional Buffalo wing or hot pepper sauce, optional
Cut eggs lengthwise in half. Remove yolks, reserving whites. In bowl, mash yolks and 1/4 cup cheese. Stir in celery, mayonnaise, chicken, parsley, wing sauce and pepper. Spoon into egg whites. Refrigerate, covered, at least 1 hour before serving. To serve, sprinkle tops with remaining cheese and, if desired, drizzle with additional wing sauce.
PECAN SOUR CREAM CAKE
1/2 cup butter, softened
2/3 cup sugar
3 eggs
2 tablespoons maple syrup
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 cup ground pecans, toasted
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
3/4 cup sour cream
FILLING:
1/4 cup ground pecans, toasted
4 teaspoons brown sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
GLAZE:
1/2 cup confectioners' sugar
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
2-3 teaspoons 2 percent milk
In small bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, syrup and vanilla. Combine flour, pecans and baking soda; add to creamed mixture alternately with sour cream. Pour 2 cups batter into 8-inch fluted tube pan coated with cooking spray. Combine filling ingredients; sprinkle over batter. Top with remaining batter. Bake at 350 degrees 35-40 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 15 minutes; remove from pan to wire rack to cool completely. Combine glaze ingredients; drizzle over cake.