Rosie won't come out of the bathroom. No matter what you say to her, no matter your pleading, or how you attempt to woo her from there-even with a soft and tender voice, there is no wooing her out of the bathroom.
Rosie is my mom's cat.
Rosie was living a wonderful carefree life. Her care-giver was a dream-my Mom, as I mentioned, she roamed the house with delight, enjoying views from every window. But that was before.
Before she got scared.
One regular day, Rosie was scouting out her turf when she accidentally startled my mom's grand-dog who is deaf. The grand-dog, who shall remain nameless, instinctively snapped at Rosie, and she's been in the bathroom ever since-a real scaredy cat.
Instead of resting on a bed or couch, now Rosie often sleeps in the bathroom sink. Though it seems strange to me, apparently, it's cozy there-up and away from danger. She usually lounges by the shower or by the door but never ever leaves the tiny area. The other day, I thought she was finally, FINALLY out of the room because I didn't see her. Suddenly, she darted out from behind the commode. Scared me a little-actually a lot.
Rosie has allowed her fears to control her life. One short but intense moment has altered her forever. It has caused her to forget all her good times, when she and the un-named dog played together each day, the joy they shared as they explored all corners of the house. She doesn't ponder about her favorite resting place on my mom's lap.
Rosie is missing out on a full life. That's a human problem, too. Hurts can make us put up walls and isolate ourselves. Fear seeks to imprison us. When real life problems arise, our fear imaginer goes into over-drive. It causes us to forget the good we have and only focus on the scary stuff.
I want to tell Rosie some of my favorite Bible verses! They help me, but I'm not sure what they will do for a cat. There are scads of great "Do not be afraid" verses in the Bible and so many promises from our Heavenly Father that are true absolutely true!
One of the first Scriptures I would share with Rosie or you, if you were imprisoned by fear, would be Isaiah 41:10: "So do not fear, for I Am with you; do not be dismayed, for I Am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with My Righteous Right Hand." Read that again! I L-O-V-E it! I picture God picking us up and putting us on His lap like a cat.
When Rosie hears the soft voice of my mom she won't budge. We do that, too. Jesus woos us, calling us in the sweetest voice EVER. "Come to me ...," He says, but we are too fearful. We freeze in our tracks.
Hear Lamentations 3:57: "You came near when I called You, and You said, 'Do not fear.'" Oh, He does that! Psalm 56:3 also reminds me, "When I am afraid, I will trust in You, God." Sometimes I have to say that over and over again, especially if it involves going to the doctor.
My last "I would share with Rosie verse" would be Zephaniah 3:17. It's one of my top favorite verses. It says, "The LORD your God is with you, He is mighty to save. He will take great delight you with His love, He will rejoice over you with singing."
God is so kind, loving unconditionally, even when we are scaredy cats. He longs to bring us out of our bondage and fearinto the safety of His arms.
Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.