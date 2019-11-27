The Pre-K students of Mrs. Ellis and Mrs. Amy’s Pre-K classroom at South Man Elementary celebrated Thanksgiving last week by making Native American headbands along with Pilgrim hats. The students also enjoyed listening to several Thanksgiving stories.
The students were asked, “Where does your mommy buy her turkey?”, “How much does it cost?” and “How does your mommy fix a turkey for Thanksgiving dinner?”. The following are their replies. We hope you enjoy them as much as we did. Mrs. Angel Harris is the principal at South Man Elementary.
Parker Addair, 5: Papaw buys our turkey at the dollar store. It probably costs $3. Papaw cooks the turkey on the stove for 8 minutes. Then puts it in a plate. He puts salt on it, and we eat it.
Bella Arthur, 5: My papaw cooks my turkey for dinner. My papaw goes and kills the turkey in the woods in Ritchie County. He cooks it in the oven. He cooks it for 5 minutes. He cooks it on 10 degrees. He lets it cool, and then we get to eat it.
William Carter, 4: You don’t get a turkey at the store. You have to kill a turkey. You have to go out somewhere in the woods and kill it. You kill the turkey with a turkey knife. I don’t like to eat turkey.
Ariya Cook, 4: My mamaw buys the turkey at the Dollar Store. She pays $9 for it. She cooks it on the stove. She cooks it for 9 minutes on 6 degrees. She makes chicken nuggets with it. When we are done eating, we get to eat ice cream.
Cameron Frazier, 5: Mamaw cooks it. Gets it at Walmart. She pays $10. She cooks it on the stove. She cooks it for 22 minutes. She cooks on 7 degrees. She makes chicken. We sit at the table to eat.
Colton Gibson, 4: Mamaw and Papaw buys our turkey. They go to Walmart to get it. It costs $5. Mamaw puts it in one of those things with a lid on it. You know, a pot with a lid. She cooks it in the oven 100 minutes. Then we eat it.
Alexis Grimmett, 5: My mom gets the turkey at Pic Pac. She pays $30 for it. She cooks it in the oven. She cooks it for 30 minutes. She cooks it on 50 degrees. She cuts it up. She puts banana slices with it too. She makes yogurt for dessert. We play Yahtzee game and go to the playground to play.
Abel Hager, 4: My papaw makes the turkey. My papaw shoots it. He cooks it on a camp stove outside. He cooks it for 5 or 6 minutes. He cooks it hot on 10 degrees. He makes mashed potatoes and corn. He puts candy on top of it, and we eat it.
Asher Harvey, 4: Papaw kills our turkey in the mountains and a deer and a bear with his gun. I go with him, and I killed a rattlesnake. Mamaw Lisa cooks the turkey and the deer and the bear and the rattlesnake. She puts it in the oven for 5 minutes. When it gets done, we eat it. I eat macaroni and cheese, too.
Holden Johnson, 4: My daddy goes in the forest and takes a bow and arrow and kills a turkey. He brings it back to the house, and daddy and mommy cooks it. They put it in the oven for about 60 minutes. We eat it, but I don’t like turkey unless I put ketchup on it. Then I will eat it. My mamaw Sabrina comes to my house.
Kinlee Johnson, 4: My mommy cooks the turkey sometimes. She gets it at Walmart. Mommy pays $5 for it. She cooks it on the stove. She cooks it for 10 minutes. She cooks it on 6 degrees. She makes fruit and pizza. After mommy cooks, we drink some pop and eat some food. Sometimes mamaw comes to my house.
Amelia Justice, 4: My mommy cooks my turkey. She gets it at the dollar store. It costs $25. She cooks it at Granny and papaw’s house. She cooks it on the stove for 4 minutes. She cooks it on 2 degrees. She makes mac-n-cheese, too. We put it on the table and start eating.
Trenton Laws, 4: My daddy cooks the turkey. My daddy gets the turkey at PD’s. The turkey costs $100. He cooks it in the oven. He cooks it for 30 minutes. He cooks it on 100 degrees. He makes Mac-n-Cheese. After it gets done cooking, we eat it.
Olivia Lyall, 4: My mommy makes the turkey. She buys it at the Dollar Store. She pays $20 for it. She cooks it outside. She cooks it for 20 minutes. She cooks it on 50 degrees. She makes cookies and some donuts. My cousins come to my house, and we sit and eat.
Piper Mangus, 4: My mamaw and dada cooks the turkey. She gets it at Foodland. The turkey cost $5 or $6. She cooks it in the oven. She cooks it maybe 3 or 4 hours. She cooks it on 34 degrees. She makes corn, peas and mashed potatoes. We circle around because that’s what dada wants. My uncle does not sit at the table. He plays Fortnite. We get ice cream.
Kylee Mounts, 4: My mommy cooks the turkey. My mommy gets it a Pic Pac. She pays $2 or $3 for it. My mommy cooks it in the oven. She cooks it for 45 minutes. She cooks it on 25 degrees. She puts extra toppings on it. She makes sausage. My friends and my little cousin Spencer comes, and we eat. After we eat, my mommy makes dessert. She lets us eat ice cream.
Bentley Sword, 4: My mommy gets our turkey at the Dollar Store. She pays $10 for it. She cooks it on the stove. She cooks it for 7 minutes. She makes it at 5 degrees. She makes french fries with cheese and corndogs. After mom gets done cooking all that stuff, we eat it.
Abigail Toler, 4: My mommy buys the turkey at the Dollar Store. She pays $150 for it. My papaw helps my mommy cook the turkey. She cooks it on the stove for almost 20 hours. The stove is hot. She cooks it on 5 degrees. We don’t eat anything else with it. After we eat, we get ice cream and popsicles.
Gracey Vitruls, 4: My mamaw cooks our turkey. She buys it at Walmart. She pays $4. Mamaw puts it in the oven. She cooks it for 5 minutes. She cooks it on 4 degrees. She makes chicken and mac-n-cheese and mashed potatoes. She makes a cake. She makes strawberries. When she gets done, we eat it.