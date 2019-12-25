Santa lists from students in Allison Motto’s kindergarten class at Hugh Dingess Elementary School:.
Sadie Baisden: A baby doll, Rainbow Unicorn, Princess Tiana dress.
Aiden Browning: Rudolph Toy, Luigi’s Mansion, Dungeons and Dragons.
Laycie Bryant: LOL Dolls, Toy Dog, Barbies.
Caden Payne: Trains, Toy Santa, Christmas tree.
Jerrad Bryant: Blue Hoverboard, motorcycle, drone.
Hunter Carter: PS4, Thomas the Train, Rabbids Invasion.
William Bryant: Red dirt bike, kiddie pool, Superman costume.
Jenna Nagy: Repeating bird, PS4, two gold controllers.
Mason Webb: Orange dresser for his room, McDonalds play set, PlayStation.
Paiyton Mullins: LOL Dolls, Play-Doh, doll house.
Jeremiah Hensley: Lionel trains, train tracks, pretend phone.
Ryden Hughes: Toy Story 4 LEGOs, Mario Rubik’s cube, airplane.
Alexis Ooten: Camera, fake makeup, pretend ice cream truck.