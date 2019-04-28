"And God spoke unto Moses, and said unto him, I am the LORD: And I appeared unto Abraham, unto Isaac, and unto Jacob, by the name of God Almighty, but by my name JEHOVAH was I not known to them" (Exodus 6:2-3).
What would it be like to see God face to face? To look him in the eyes and hear him speak to us? This is a thought that many have pondered and some have written songs about it like "I Can Only Imagine." Moses had a special relationship with the Lord and seen his glory. The scriptures reveal that the forefathers of the faith knew him as God Almighty (El Shaddai). This was a more distant connection and knowledge of him. However, Moses knew him personally by his name Jehovah. Although we may never see God face to face in this life, we can have a close relationship with him.
This passage teaches us the most important aspect of Christianity: We can know God personally. All throughout history, the Lord has reached out to mankind and revealed more of himself. In Genesis 22:14 he was known as Jehovah-Jireh, the Lord is my provider. He provides all our needs according to his riches in glory. Moses called him Jehovah Rophe in Exodus 15:26, the Lord is my healer. Even today, he can still bless his people with health and heal sicknesses. Gideon knew him as Jehovah-Shalom, the Lord is my peace (Judges 6:24). When we seek him in prayer, he can give us peace of mind and assurance in our soul. David declared him Jehovah-Rohi, the Lord is my shepherd (Psalm 23:1). As our great shepherd, God leads us in the right paths, guides us when we need wisdom, and protects us from evil.
Jeremiah predicted that he would be called Jehovah-Tsidkenu, The Lord is my righteousness (Jeremiah 23:5-6). This scripture was a foretelling of the greatest name ever known. Jesus died on the cross so that we would be forgiven and be reconciled with God. It is written in 2 Corinthians 5:21, "For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him." Because of the cross, we can trade our filthy rags for his righteousness. By following his word and trusting in Jesus as our Lord and Savior, we can have a close walk with him. As we pursue after him, he will draw closer to us. If we choose him, we can know him as provider, healer, our peace, our shepherd, and our Savior. Then one day, we will ultimately see him face to face.
Ralph & Elizabeth Pyszkowski, Your Brother & Sister In Christ. (All comments are welcomed at rpyszkow@gmail.com).