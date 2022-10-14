Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Whether you serve it as an elegant appetizer or a seasonal snack, Pan Seared Feta will make your apple slices sing.

 Janet McCormick | The Lawrence Herald

Ever scrambling for a suitable food segue during the change of seasons, I’m highlighting apples — making that produce the center of my quest for the simplest, most delicious appetizer.

I can think of no better method — aside from an apple pie — than this recipe to check all the boxes when it comes to the glorious fall apple.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and owner of Let’s Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.

