In the realm of cooking and entertaining, it can get quite daunting when contemplating the menu. And for those of us who prefer to enjoy the festivities rather than stress the occasion, I have one thing to say to you: “Same, girl!” I see you.
And for this reason alone, I created a stash of “no recipe” recipes to sling around the kitchen while you answer the call of supreme hostess! After all, we still want to be awesome, even if we’re ready to take down the hair, kick off the shoes and plop our tired selves down to breathe in the love, laughter and connection.
This is a quick little appy that requires nothing but a knife or a food processor. There’s no measuring or method to this deliciousness. It really is a “to taste” kind of dish. In other words, whatever you like to pair with olives, throw it in.
I’m not even a fan of olives, but I do recognize their significance in the culinary world and the fact that others love those little green and brown, tangy nuggets. A simple “no recipe” recipe is a “no hassle” welcome for holidays and gatherings that will leave you refreshed and ready to join the fun!
Olive Salsa
Assortment of olives
2 cloves of garlic
Handful of cherry tomatoes
Fresh basil
Little bit of onion
Lemon or lime juice
Pulse this in a food processor or chop it all together. Serve with toasted breads, chips, crackers or vegetables.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.