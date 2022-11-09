Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

thumbnail_IMG_9867.jpg
Chipotle adds a spicy kick to soul-warming chicken noodle soup.

 Janet McCormick | The Lawrence Herald

Temperatures in the area are dropping almost as fast as our soup spoons are plopping into bowls, and we are all warmly embracing the old hand-me-down recipes that are tried-and-true, nostalgic dishes.

Though there are not many reasons why one should fix what isn’t broken, an update could be a welcomed comfort to your regular rotation of go-to meals. In the interest of “upping the ante,” so to speak, here is my updated version of chicken noodle soup. Not only is this a delicious, soul-warming, familiar soup, but it’s also packing a punch of spicy heat from the chipotles. And because the spice offers a deep and smoky flavor, you will feel compelled to make this over and over until spring arrives.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and owner of Let’s Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.

