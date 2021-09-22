I love the smooth, the good, the joyful. But without trying, the difficult, the heartache, the good just wouldn’t seem as good and there would be no advancement and pressing forward to betterment — where we all should endeavor.
It’s a complementary existence with all the opposing forces that a beautiful life lived offers. Thankfully, I view food through a sociological lens that’s an expression of life, love, less culture and more connection. A Chinese philosophy of yin and yang describes how opposing forces are, in simple terms, interconnected and give rise to each other.
Complementary opposites constantly interacting, yet part of a greater, beautiful whole.
When I was little, I remember hearing this and not fully understanding it, but totally thinking it was cool. I referred to anything harmonious as “king of my yang!” Maybe my own culture of “country as country could be,” caused me to flub just about every universal saying or punchline to popular jokes.
For the longest time, I referred to “look a gift horse in the mouth,” as “lick a gift horse in the mouth.” I understood the gist behind the adage, but the dialect of those who spoke the familiar words — well you know, I heard “lick” not “look.”
Chinese dumplings are comforting and downright delicious. One day, when I’m not busy, I’ll make the dough required by hand and it will be fluffy and culturally correct.
Until then, I want you to try this very easy and quick rendition of a delectable Chinese chicken dumplings using wonton wrappers. Traditionally, it’s a dish that uses ground pork. Not feeling the whole pork thing today, I used ground chicken with a few spices to make this dish. I crispy fried the thin sliced garlic and this dish is what inspires the “king of my yang!”
All my worlds come together with this simple recipe.
Chinese Chicken Dumplings
Wonton wrappers
1 lb. ground chicken
Lemon juice
3 cloves of garlic, sliced thin
1 T. sriracha sauce
3 T. soy sauce
Garlic and onion powder
Red pepper flakes
2 cups water
1/2 T. olive oil
Brown the ground chicken seasoned with red pepper flakes, garlic and onion powder.
Take each wonton wrapper and spoon a bit of the chicken mixture in the middle of each wrapper.
Moisten the edges and crimp them together. Repeat until the chicken mixture is used.
Bring the water to boil. Drop each dumpling in and boil for 3 minutes.
Place each dumpling on a plate and set aside. In a bowl, mix the soy sauce, juice of one lemon and sriracha sauce. In a pan drizzle with 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil.
Fry the sliced garlic until it’s crispy. Set aside.
Arrange the dumplings on a plate and drizzle with the soy sauce mixture, top with crispy garlic.