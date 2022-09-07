Baking is a treat these days, but when the boys were little and my family bigger, I caught myself baking pretty regularly.
It makes sense that banana bread was a regular occurrence, as I seemed to always have leftover bananas. I also had chickens, so there were times if I didn’t feel like baking, I’d just include the bananas in the mess of desirables my clucking hens would literally dance for while they noshed.
Having a farm meant very little ever went to waste. If the chickens and goats couldn’t eat it, the pigs or dogs certainly could. And then there was the ever-growing compost pile that always got a quick dump of something or other.
Though I miss that life, I have it tucked away in my memories, and just like a book on the shelf, I pull it out every now and then, cram a slice of banana bread in my mouth and reminisce.
I’m lonely without the littles, but I can go book a trip at the beach anytime I want.
The one constant I can count on in life is change. I’ll never get used to change, but I am quite acquainted with expecting it.
This is a simple recipe, and your life’s story should embrace this familiar, home-baked snack. It will be one of those favorites your children will call and ask for when they’ve got a baby on their hip, flopping through life, trying to satisfy a sweet tooth just like we did.
Banana Bread
3 very ripe bananas (smashed)
1/2 cup butter (melted)
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1 pinch salt
1 cup sugar
1 large egg, beaten
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups all purpose flour
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
Preheat the oven to 350. Butter and flour the pan.
Combine all of the ingredients in a mixing bowl. Pour into the prepared pan. Bake for 50 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.
Allow to cool and then wrap in aluminum foil. I find that letting the loaf sit covered allows the flavors to further develop.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and owner of Let’s Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.