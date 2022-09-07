Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
IMG_8755.jpg
Buy Now

You might be tempted to let your bananas get overripe on purpose, just so you can whip up this sweet, comforting banana bread.

 Janet McCormick | The Lawrence Herald

Baking is a treat these days, but when the boys were little and my family bigger, I caught myself baking pretty regularly.

It makes sense that banana bread was a regular occurrence, as I seemed to always have leftover bananas. I also had chickens, so there were times if I didn’t feel like baking, I’d just include the bananas in the mess of desirables my clucking hens would literally dance for while they noshed.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and owner of Let’s Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.

Recommended for you