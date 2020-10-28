Few things make me happier than a nice piece of grilled chicken. I eat it a lot. Just a sprig or two of basil brings incredible depth and complexity to an otherwise simple meat the world has for dinner several times a week.
I’ll admit, chicken is not a show stopper on its own. It’s why I spend time finding ways I can eat it and not feel as if I wished I had chosen a different meal. Rarely do I ever order chicken when dining out. When I’m excited to eat dinner with my loves, I never want to waste the time over a so-so dish like chicken. And let’s face it: There aren’t that many ways to make chicken stand out and be amazing.
But sometimes it’s all I want — a good piece of grilled chicken. I keep individual breasts frozen. Sometimes, when I think about it, I pull one out in the morning and it’s ready to throw on the grill when I return from work. The simplicity of it being a go-to meal we all enjoy is why I revisit this hunk of white meat with great hope to make it a meal I dream about night after night.
This is it. The dream maker. I had an abundance of basil that needed a place to rest itself. What better home than right in the middle of two perfectly seasoned and grilled chicken breasts?
Adding slices of mozzarella cheese helped to make this meal something I’ll not soon forget. Wake up the chicken in your freezer with this recipe.
Basil Chicken
4 breasts, pounded thin
Season with Montreal chicken season
4 slices of mozzarella cheese
Fresh basil
Grill each piece of chicken. Sandwich fresh basil and mozzarella between two grilled pieces of chicken. Serve with a fresh salad.