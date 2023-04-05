This is my core recipe for a perfect-every-time pasta dish, one that’s filling, hearty and exactly the way I like it.
It has all the must haves: garlic, cream, lemons, tomatoes and lots and lots of fresh basil. It’s also a quick fix and I haven’t met one person yet that would turn away this dish. It’s comfort food at its best. Though, for health reasons, I steer away from this kind of meal most days. But I find this comforting even more so than a big, fat backyard grilled cheeseburger.
I think we all will agree there are a few go-to dishes we’ll never eliminate from our diet for the sheer fact it’s what food dreams are made of. If you’re feeding a crowd, this is your meal. If you’re having a horrible week, this is it. If you’re tired of eating out, here it is. If you’re preparing a meal for a hurting friend, this is sure to make anyone smile. In one week I’ve experienced all of these scenarios, which is why I ate the whole thing. As much as I hate to admit it, I felt satiated and yeah, better.
Usually, summer is a better time to break into some cherry tomatoes. Surprisingly, these tomatoes were ripe, tangy, sweet and added to the many shades of delicious. Did I mention how easy this dish is? And I think I read somewhere that pasta is code for “hugs and kisses.” Maybe I dreamed that.
Blistered Tomato Pasta
1 / 2 lb. pasta made according to the package
1 cup heavy whipping cream
2 Tablespoons olive oil
6 cloves garlic
1 lemon, 1 / 2 of it sliced
1 / 2 lemon juice
Fresh basil
1 cup feta cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
1 quart cherry tomatoes
In a large skillet drizzle the olive oil.
Saute the garlic for one minute.
Add in the tomatoes and saute until they’re blistered.
Add in the lemon slices. Then add in the cream and allow to heat through.
Add in the feta cheese and stir. Then fold in the pasta and basil.
Top with fresh basil.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.