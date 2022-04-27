Spring is not only the greenest, most glow-colorful season, but it also births a lovely crop of vegetables ready for your Sunday best or a thoughtful lunch.
When I have delicious options like this, I flirt and mingle with the idea that being a vegetarian is not as restrictive as I originally thought — especially when there are flavors such as this to drown in.
Living the proverbial nomadic lifestyle, I choose to grow perennial herbs in mobile containers. I am guilty of making the statement, “If I alone, can’t carry whatever I own, I will not keep it.”
My container pots are very deep in order to allow root depth. Therefore, I wasn’t surprised when I saw little green sprouts of lemon balm, thyme and mint emerging from the slumber of winter. My heart is full when I see the promise of planting herbs come forth to bless my culinary endeavors for the following year.
Within two weeks I am surprisingly able to make a few cuttings for a lemon balm and thyme vinaigrette. This is a perfect treat for launching a full and delicious grilling season. It’s simple, powerfully flavorful, and full of all the summery notes of garlic and sunshine.
Grilled Lemon Balm Infused Brussels Sprouts
6 Brussels sprouts
2 Tblsp. olive oil
2 cloves garlic
1 / 4 cup champagne vinegar
1 / 8 cup chopped lemon balm (use lemon zest if you can’t get lemon balm)
3 sprigs chopped thyme
1 / 2 cup oil
1 / 4 tsp. salt
1 Tblsp. brown mustard
Powdered garlic and onion to taste
Feta cheese
Fire up the grill.
Brush all sides of the skewered Brussels sprouts.
Sprinkle with garlic and onion powder.
Grill for 15 minutes, turning at 7 minutes. In a large bowl, whisk together the mustard, garlic, thyme, balm, salt, with vinegar. While whisking, add in the oil. Mix until fully combined.
Drizzle over sprouts and top with feta.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She can be reached at 304-654-2003.