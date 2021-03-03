The weather is so beautiful today as I write this. It’s like mother nature was trying to be nice and apologizing for the extreme harsh reprimand of the last few weeks. And, oh, can she throw a fit.
I traveled the roads out in the counties that were heavily hit. A war zone — the only words that came to mind as my mouth innately dropped to my chin. She is not a gentle lady. She is fierce and uncomely at times. The destruction bids my respect and begs me to always be in a mind of preparation.
For now, I’ll thank her kindly for the beautiful day, the sunshine that feels warm on my face illuminating my soul.
I have had this dish on my mind for a while. The storms persuaded me to check what appears to be a growing stockpile in the cabinets. And there they were, the jumbo pasta shells. If you’re like me, you keep the rest of the ingredients on hand, i.e. cheese, chicken, hot sauce and yeah, more cheese.
This one is a crowd pleaser and that wasn’t hard to guess because who doesn’t like pasta, chicken and cheese? It’s still winter, so the extra creamy heavy-on-the- deliciousness this dish holds is not only the answer to fueling your body allowing it to produce some heat, it’s also comforting like the heavy blanket and wool socks we all, no doubt, became acquainted with over the last few weeks.
This is easy and your kids will call this their favorite.
Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Shells
2 chicken breasts, seasoned with garlic and onion powder
8 oz. heavy whipping cream, divided
1 cup fresh Parmesan cheese, divided in half
4 T. Buffalo chicken wing sauce
1/2 cup cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup mozzarella cheese
2 scallions, chopped
Parsley or cilantro
1/2 lb. jumbo shells
Boil the shells according to the package. In a large stock pot, boil the chicken in seasoned water made of salt and garlic. Boil for about 10-15 minutes until cooked through.
When the chicken is finished, place in a food processor with the cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, scallions, 4 oz. cream and Buffalo sauce. Pulse until combined and the chicken is chopped. Spoon out into each jumbo shell and repeat until the mixture is used. Place in a baking dish.
In a small sauce pan, bring the remaining cream to a boil. Add 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese and stir until mixed. Pour over the shells and top with mozzarella cheese.
Place under a broiler to melt the cheese.
Serve with cilantro garnish.