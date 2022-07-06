When there are in-season fruit or vegetables to be had, there must be a thoughtful seasonal dish to complement the bountiful harvest. And if they’re on sale because of the good and plenteous pickings, you know I’m already dreaming up something delicious.
There just isn’t anything more classic than strawberry shortcake. Though I could walk you through a long and arduous scratch recipe for the perfect confection to slather all over it, I’m here to tempt you with a very quick alternative that will make your loved ones smile and thankful for a job well done.
Summertime fun brings in a splash of outdoor activities that can only be enhanced with cookouts and — yeah, you guessed it — crazy-good food. I served this last week for my family and the parents didn’t speak until the last strawberry-soaked crumb was swallowed. It starts with a store-bought cake and ends with the sweetest smashed strawberries. I threw rose petals on for garnish because, you know, I’m extra!
Strawberry Rose Shortcake
1 prepared Bundt cake
1 quart strawberries, smashed
1 / 4 cup sugar if necessary
Pour the strawberries on a slice of cake.
Top with whipped cream or rose petals. The end.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.