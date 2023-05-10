Sometimes it’s obvious when a recipe deserves to be tucked away into our forever files. What’s not always obvious is how one determines what ingredients to make from scratch and what to purchase.
I’ve always purchased enchilada sauce for the simple fact of convenience. But, like other lessons in the culinary world, more times than not, I do not know what I’m missing until I cook it myself.
Tex-Mex cuisine is quickly becoming my favorite. And though I love a good reason to make delicious food, like Cinco de Mayo, I’m up for enjoying the contrasting fresh flavors of peppers, cheese, sauces and lots of cilantro every day.
Whether it’s the fact that it’s easy to incorporate freshness to these kinds of dishes or the simple ingredients and preparations to achieve such a lovely dish, this is now being placed into my forever recipe box.
I’ll never purchase enchilada sauce again. Scratch cooking is sometimes the only way to go.
Beef Enchilada Fried Tacos
For meat and sauce:
1 lb. English cut roast
8 garlic cloves
1 cinnamon stick
1/4 tsp. ground cloves
1 tsp. cumin
Fresh thyme
3 bay leaves
1/4 cup sriracha sauce
1 Tablespoon chili paste
2 poblano chili pepper
1 onion, quartered
1 tomato, quartered
1/2 cup beef stock
Salt to taste
Ground cayenne if you want it hot
Combine ingredients in a slow cooker and cook for 12 hours on low setting.
Pull the meat out. Pull out the bay leaves and the cinnamon stick. Pour the remaining mixture into a food processor and pulse. Set aside.
Build your tacos:
Corn tortillas
1 tsp. olive oil
Cheddar cheese
Cilantro
Avocado slices
Tomatoes, chopped
Onions, chopped
In a large skillet drizzle with olive oil. Place the tortilla in the pan and allow to fry and soften. Place a little meat and cheese in the middle. Fold over the taco.
Place more cheese on the outside of the taco and turn over to cook the cheese side. It’s wonderfully crispy with cheese. Repeat for more tacos.
Dip in the enchilada sauce. Top with fresh tomatoes, onions and avocado.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.