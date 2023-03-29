Chocolate anything is my kind of indulgence, but when it’s chocolate chocolate — well, um, that’s maybe not life changing, but it’s certainly mood changing.
I’m going to hazard a guess that, if given access to a plate of this dark pile of chocolaty goodness, you’ll spend a least one of these mornings forgoing your usual coffee and granola bar on-the-go for something of this delicious caliber. And thank goodness, right? Because this is a glorified muffin and with eggs in it, healthy. Welcome to my rationale when something deep inside me decides to start a war that asks the question, “Healthy or indulge?”
The reason I know you’ll agree is I get more questions and responses when I submit a sweet treat like this.
Cookies, the universal happiest food in the world.
Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies
1 / 2 cup butter, softened
1 / 2 cup granulated sugar
1 / 2 cup dark brown sugar
1 large egg
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 / 3 cup cocoa powder
1 tsp. baking soda
1 / 3 tsp. Salt
1 Tablespoon milk
1 1 / 4 cups chocolate chips
In a large bowl, beat the butter and sugar together until fluffy.
Add the egg and vanilla.
Mix well.
In a separate bowl, mix the dry ingredients.
Add this slowly to the wet ingredients and mix well.
Chill for 3 hours.
Bake at 350 degrees for 11-13 minutes.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.