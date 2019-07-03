I love looking forward to our summer adventures - crossing off all the simple delights on our bucket list. However, I fear having a list as it might feel like the summer will slip by fast. We purposely plan our fun vacays spreading them out over the summer so that work will seem less arduous and drawn out.
Oh, someone please tell me how to make time go slower.
I plan dinners for the family and even make a list of cool new dishes and summer drinks I want to try. As much as I delve into the fine art of savoring the moments, I still end up missing the time gone by and wishing I had back a few more days.
I know the inverse of missing something, and it's overwhelming gratitude for having something. I am now reveling in gratitude. I am thankful I have people that love me and someone to cook for and all the experiences I'm lining up for this summer.
We're heading to the beach for a quick getaway soon. I have a couple weekends to love my family with a few meals and this little number is one of them.
Thai food has always been a bit of a mystery to me. It wasn't until a few years ago did I realize some missing ingredients that made it more authentic. This bowl of happiness is soul comforting and delicious. I whispered thankful prayers for those who gathered around the table to eat with me, the moments we do have together and I asked for time to slow down a bit as I drink in every word, smile and laugh. If you have ever wondered what was missing in your Thai food, check out this recipe.
Thai Chicken
1 cup uncooked rice
1 T. Vegetable oil
1 lb. chicken cut up into bit sized pieces
1 onion diced
2 bell peppers sliced
4 cloves garlic minced
1/4 cup soy sauce
2 tsps. Fish sauce
2 cups packed fresh basil
1/2 tsp. Sugar
Fresh cilantro
2 T. Sriracha
Cook the rice according to the package directions.
Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add the chicken to hot oil and cook until no longer pink. Add the onions and the bell pepper and continue to cook another 2-3 minutes. Add the garlic and pepper. Stir in the soy sauce and the fish sauce add in the sugar. Add red pepper flakes to taste, add in the basil.
Janet McCormick is the author of "10-Minute Meals" and owner of Let's Eat in Huntington. Visit www.10-minutemeals.com.