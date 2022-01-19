When potato soup is the menu’s main course for the evening, one immediately envisions the old-style, diced white potatoes, celery, and some kind of broth-based liquid. Looking for ideas for the next best soup, I started thinking how very soft sweet potatoes are when they cook. They’re colorful and fit perfectly in my new mantra of eating all my colors.
I’m not sure where I heard that expression “eat your colors,” but I knew instantly what it meant, and further adapted the thought in everyday cooking. You see, the more vibrant the hue of any vegetable, the more healthy and nutrient rich they are.
Of course, the wheels of my internal quest to kill a bunch of birds with one stone began to ignite a fire in my mission to eat as healthy as possible, while enjoying the dish simultaneously. What began as a mere unpretentious sweet potato broth soup, totally evolved into a more hearty, yet colorful and delicious, next-level gourmet cuisine.
This “what the doctor ordered” soup is not only delicious, it has so much color in the added vegetables I wouldn’t be surprised if a rainbow emerges. What I love most about this recipe is the smokey flavor of the sausage. It’s hard to believe it’s healthy when it tastes this delicious.
The trick to getting the most from the vegetables is to slightly under cook, them which allows for the vibrant color. It takes nothing from the deliciousness; in fact, it adds to it.
Sweet Potato Andouille Soup
32 oz. beef stock
2 cups water
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp onion powder
1/4 tsp. salt
2 T. sriracha sauce
2 cups sliced andouille sausage
1/2 red onion, chopped
2 sweet potatoes, diced
1 cup shredded red cabbage
2 cups torn fresh kale
In a stock pan, pour in the stock, water, garlic, onion, salt, sriracha, onions, potatoes, and sausage. Boil for 15 minutes. Turn off the heat and add in the cabbage and kale. Allow to soften for about 5 minutes. Serve with Parmesan cheese.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.