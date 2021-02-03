If eating light is your thing, or if eating delicious food is the highlight of your days, especially because it’s cold and what else is there, then I have a recipe for you.
I love eating meals that are simple to make and come heavily packed with unusual flavors. I never had spring rolls growing up. We weren’t raised in the country, but we were definitely far from the cuisine you’d find in restaurants. Because of this, ethnic foods were never anything we’d find at supper. The closest Asian food I ever remember when I was little was something my Dad would throw together that came in a can, “Chop Suey.”
He would say it so funny I always thought he was joking. It was the strangest concoction to me, but mostly because its whole existence seem to lie within the deep confines of my father’s ingenuity and well, that rested on a whole lot of can dumping. There are many origin stories about this dish that believably position it as Chinese-American, but most likely it’s rooted from a Cantonese dish called “tsap seui” (chop suey) which roughly translates to “miscellaneous leftovers.”
Ah, it all makes sense now. Leftovers — I am so not a fan. I love that Daddy was adventurous with his cooking endeavors and hey, I’d never even know about that dish had he not created his own little version.
Believing there’s a whole new world of flavors to explore, spring rolls may or may not have become my obsession. It’s so not what yo’ Daddy made or Momma, whatever the case may be. This is the epitome of next-level cooking, but you’d be wrong if you think it’s difficult or the least bit fussy to make such a delectable little treat. It’s super simple and sometimes my dinner several times a week. These little numbers are so adaptable with the many different sauces that perfectly complement them. Today it’s a peanut sauce.
Spring rolls are a very promising meal with light and airy flavors—just like spring.
Salmon Spring Rolls
1 pkg. rice papers
1 pkg. smoked salmon
1 cucumber sliced in match stick slices
1 avocado sliced in thin strips
Micro greens
Carrot sticks
Peanut sauce
1/4 cup creamy peanut butter
3 T. Rice vinegar
2 T. Tamari
1/2 tsp. Sriracha sauce
1/4 tsp. Maple syrup
2-3 T. Water
Whisk all the sauce ingredients together. Set aside.
Allow the rice papers to soak in warm water one at a time. Pile a small portion of smoked salmon, cucumber, avocado, micro greens and carrots length wise on a rice paper. Begin to roll, tucking in the edges. Seal with a little water basted on the edge. Repeat.
Serve with peanut sauce.