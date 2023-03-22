Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

IMG_1480.jpg
10-Minute Lamb Ragu looks and tastes fancy, but, as its name says, it won’t take all day to prepare.

 Janet McCormick | HD Media

Welcome to my luxe life, where this kind of meal is what dreams are made of.

I live to destroy the idea that feeding your family luscious dishes requires mounds of planning and hordes of time. For the sake of meal preparers across the nation, I’m no gate keeper. I will always support my fellow cooks by divulging every tip and trick I’ve learned or developed while furthering my speedy cookery methods.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.

