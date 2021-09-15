By now we are all somewhat settled into our new school and fall routines — no doubt, after kicking and screaming while reentering the hustle.
For me, it’s a sad few weeks of finding the will to say goodbye to all the sunshine and spending too many moments remembering all the memories we made this summer. When I’m not peering out the window watching the sun go down on all the outdoor grilling, backyard cookouts, and long talks on the patio, I’m rising out of bed earlyin the morning, mourning the idea that I’ll be driving to work in the dark again.
Nary a minute to lose, I’m slowly easing into saying hello to warm soups and spicy fall foods to help welcome the season I might be dreading a little too much. I mean, there are some fall activities I can get excited about — like enjoying warm, soothing soup.
Climbing on counters and tearing through cupboards to see if I had ingredients for this, I realized the main ingredient was hiding in my refrigerator. I would be remiss if I didn’t add wontons to my list of fall soups. This not only has an ample amount of heat with the chili oil, but the addition of basil pesto also completes the fresh factor necessary to call this dish a winner.It’s simple goodness and a little something to look forward to in the coming months.
Wonton Noodles in Chili Oil
2 cups chicken stock
Basil pesto
2 T. hot chili oil
Fresh wonton wrappers, cut into wide sections
Fresh basil
Scallions
In a large pot, bring to boil the stock. Add the wonton wrappers. Cook for about 2 minutes. Allow to steep. Add the chili oil and pesto. Garnish with basil and scallions.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.