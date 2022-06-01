Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Jalapeño Burgers
The addition of jalapeños and spices to hamburger patties will give your next cookout a memorable kick.

 Janet McCormick | For HD Media

Tree frogs are serenading the darkness. Lightning bugs illuminate pockets of abandoned space. An occasional crackle pops from the campfire glow. And the undeniable smoke-filled air mixes with the sizzling hot dogs and hamburgers while the strummed guitar exhales a familiar song. We wait with welcomed anticipation like we haven’t had a meal for days or been outdoors in years.

This is the envisioned dream winter held as if to conjure an unquenchable yearning. I am breathing it in deeply — controlled breaths — as I marvel at the scene we have created in the great outdoors.

Yes, we are camping and with that we must eat. And though I chuckled to myself thinking how early pioneers might question the idea of leaving modern conveniences to sleep under the stars, I flirted with the notion of “next leveling” the campfire food game.

This ain’t no ordinary hamburger. It’s blessed with jalapeños, cheese and spices. I literally set my mouth on fire as I watched the campfire flames dance until the wee hours of the morning.

It was delicious and if you’re into inferno food, try this delightful dish!

Jalapeño Burgers

1 lb. hamburger

2 jalapeños

1 / 2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 / 2 tsp. onion powder

1 / 2 tsp. garlic powder

Mix all of the ingredients.

Pat the mixture into patties and grill until cooked through.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.

