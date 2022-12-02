Thanksgiving comes with so many pluses, I am overwhelmed with joy when the holiday arrives. My birthday is on or around that day, so we always celebrate it as we come together and give thanks for what a wonderful life we have.
It’s no secret I feel like the luckiest girl to have been born on such a gratitude filled holiday.
This year it looked a little different, but with life, I’ve become accustomed to the eb and flow of change. “Oh, hello change, I see you’ve made yourself at home once again.”
Though the excitement of planning the menu, shopping for the ingredients, and readying my home to welcome all who would attend served to occupy my mind, I still couldn’t help to allow a few minutes to remember the years gone by. I will admit to fervently taking for granted my memory bank filled with a thousand moments where love, laughter and smiles that go on for days are just waiting to be remembered. I am rich, filled and loved and now I know what a soul is made of.
Our gathering was much smaller and even though I delved out leftovers like it owed me money, I still had mounds of turkey left uneaten. This wonderful soup is my take on the Asian cuisine pho. It’s simple to make and embodies the warmth and comfort we look for in a bowl of soup. I enjoyed this for a few days, perfectly happy that I refurbished what I would otherwise throw out.
What a delicious form of repurpose!
Turkey Ramen Pho
2 cups pulled turkey
1 box of chicken stock
2 Tablespoons Srirarcha sauce
2 boiled eggs
Fresh basil
2 Tablespoons fresh-grated ginger
3 Tablespoons Teriyaki sauce
1 / 4 lb. cooked ramen noodles
In a large sauce pan- combine the turkey, stock, sriracha sauce, ginger, teriyaki sauce. Bring to boil.
In a bowl, place a mess of ramen noodles. Ladel the broth-turkey mixture on the noodles. Top with slices of egg and basil.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and owner of Let’s Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.