It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and with that comes the bustle of frantic shopping, long lines, and bugged-out looks of desperate wonder.
I took my parents to Heritage Farm for the annual holiday display. Just taking that moment out to enjoy the spirit of celebration really calmed my heart and made it glad.
In the midst of all that cheer, we still have to eat. With the holiday approaching, I find myself doing a bit of a fast where I eliminate heavy meals until the few days before the big day when I begin holiday baking. Because this girl is gonna taste the sweet confections.
Bok choy is a lovely vegetable with a mild flavor. It’s an easy fix and pairs well with any protein. This dish was so satisfying that I didn’t even miss the meat, but feel free to add anything to hearty this up for your taste.
This would be a spectacular side dish for the holiday feast. The addition of cranberries, which I affectionately refer to as “Christmas berries,” offers a wonderful contrast of flavors. A different but delicious idea for your next meal.
Grilled Bok Choy
3 bok choy, sliced length wise
Olive oil for basting
2 cups sliced mushrooms
2/3 cup cranberries
Shredded parmesan
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 Tablespoon sriracha
2 Tablespoons soy sauce
1/2 tsp. honey
Baste the bok choy with olive oil. Grill each side for 2 minutes on high heat. Drizzle a skillet with olive oil, then saute the mushrooms in oil and garlic for 3 minutes over high heat.
Add the cranberries and bok choy, cover and cook for 2 minutes. In a bowl, mix the sriracha sauce, soy sauce and honey.
Plate the bok choy, spoon the mushrooms and cranberries over the bok choy. Drizzle with sauce and Parmesan cheese.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meal.” She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.