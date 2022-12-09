Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
thumbnail_IMG_0339.jpg
Buy Now

If you are looking for lighter — but still delicious — fare in the days leading up to holiday extravagance, Grilled Bok Choy might be your solution.

 Janet McCormick | The Lawrence Herald

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and with that comes the bustle of frantic shopping, long lines, and bugged-out looks of desperate wonder.

I took my parents to Heritage Farm for the annual holiday display. Just taking that moment out to enjoy the spirit of celebration really calmed my heart and made it glad.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meal.” She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.

Tags

Recommended for you