A few years ago, my life became so overwhelming that I spent a lot of time alone, in a dark room, only making appearances where it was necessary and expected. My once-excited, loud voice had withered into what barely rose above a whisper. I heard it, but I spent more time than I should’ve mulling over all that seemed lost, all that seemed enormous, all that seemed like mountains.
I counseled myself out of the pit, reassuring my heart to try again to make the effort to live purposefully and presently.
These days, I look back occasionally only to measure how far I’ve come. I almost convinced myself this world was too much for my faint heart. What I didn’t know then is taking life one minute, one hour, one day at a time and being grateful for everything — including the hard times — catapults you into a life worth living.
This past week, we took our parents to Gallipolis to share in the wonder of Christmas lights and holiday music. I danced with Daddy and watched my parents stroll and dance through the flickering lights. We drank hot chocolate and smiled a lot. Recording these memories was everything. I am happy we made this week memorable and I look for ways to do this every day.
For a family meal that’s memorable, try this hearty, warm soup.
Beer Cheese Potato Soup
1/2 bag of frozen, cubed potatoes
16 oz. of any beer
1 1/2 cups chicken stock
2 Tbsp. cornstarch dissolved in 2 cups water
2 cups heavy cream
2 cups cheddar cheese
2 Tbsp. Olive oil
2 cloves garlic
1/2 tsp. garlic and onion powder
3 slices of bacon, fried
Scallions or red onion, chopped
In a heavy stock pot, pour in olive oil and saute the garlic for one minute. Now add in the liquid ingredients.
Sprinkle in the garlic and onion powder.
Bring to boil. Once boiling, add the cornstarch mixture. Then stir in the cheese.
Add in the potatoes. Allow to come to a boil and thicken.
Top with bacon and scallions.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.