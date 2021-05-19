As much as I’d love a wide variety of fish to choose from, this area is lacking in choices. And if I’m asking for “wild caught” selections, I’m facing a barren valley of choices. Thankfully, we are becoming a nation that is fully equipped to send you anything via mail service.
As expensive as that can become, I decided to forgo a few month’s worth of fast food and pizza carry out to indulge in the expensive alternative of wild Alaskan-caught sablefish.
The beauty of the ease of delivery is it’s packaged frozen, which makes it easy to pull out of my freezer at a moment’s notice. Having this unusual fish on hand is worth its weight in gold. But having the ingredients to make cheddar cheese grits waiting for the perfect pairing of a fabulous entre — well, that’s just priceless.
This meal was well thought-out and a well-deserved cheat meal for all the nights I decided to eat clean. I’m not gonna lie, the grits — well, they’re not what your momma used to make and delicious is not an ample description of the affair I had with the mound of luscious, velvety pairing. This is a wonderful addition to any weeknight dinner, but it would also impress any guest you invite for dinner.
Despite the bad news of this not being a heart-healthy food choice, the good news is I made this using instant, individual packets of grits. How cool is that? It was actually a mistake purchasing the individual packages, but to my delight it turned out silky and worthy to include in this week’s feature. I hope you give this dish a try. You’ll be impressed how easily this comes together.
Sablefish and Cheddar Cheese Grits
For the grits
3 individual instant grits packages
1 cup heavy whipping cream
½ cup water
¼ teaspoon salt
⅔ cup grated white sharp cheddar
Parmesan to taste, if desired
Bring heavy whipping cream and water to boil, then add the grits and salt. Stir and cook over medium heat until creamy, then add cheese and continue stirring until melted and creamy. I added a little Parmesan just for some depth. Keep warm while you prepare the entree!
For the fish
Sprinkle steak seasoning on top of the fish. In a pan drizzled with olive oil, sear the fish face down for 3 minutes over high heat. Flip the fish and sear for 3-5 minutes covered. Serve over the grits.