There are many staples I condone and downright insist every household should have on hand for everyday cooking and preparing meals simply and quickly.
And then there are the must-haves for a delightful encounter when it’s time to belly up to the table.
If you’re like me, you’re always up for the kind of experience that makes you crown a recipe as king of meals and thus, making the unmentionable list of go-to recipes fit for a weekly rotation.
I frequently say a pickled something or other is always lovely in my book. But this little gem is easy-peasy to make, and, unfortunately, not something you can go to the market and pick up. And I don’t know why, because I believe it’s worthy to sup with just about any dish, and I’d almost render it perfect for all things edible.
I made this the night before my family came over to dine. In my effort to impress Christian — he’s been a cooking fool lately — I decided to throw these little, tangy, purple onions atop a mound of meat. They’re good for any savory dish, really.
The marinated onion lose their oniony punch and pick up the tangy vinegar and sugar flavors in the pickling process. They also keep in the refrigerator for a couple of weeks.
Pair this with goat cheese, nuts and fruit over a bed of lettuce and you’re officially fancy!
Pickled Red Onions
1/2 cup vinegar (apple cider)
1 red onion thinly sliced
1 1/2 Tablespoon sugar
1 1/2 tsp. salt
Peppercorns
In a sauce pan, heat the sugar, salt and vinegar until the sugar dissolves. In a jar, stuff the onions and peppercorns. Pour in the vinegar. Cover and refrigerate.
