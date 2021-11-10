If you have ever had life hit you in the face in a way that changes everything, requiring you to stop, back up and start over — or if you have spent most of your life telling yourself there is no way to do the one thing that will change things for you, then we know each other. We are connected through overcoming a fear or turning our inner dialog from “I can’t” into “I did.”
I’ve been in this place many times, which is why I did not believe there was another “come back” left in me. I saw the downturn for my cafe coming like a freight train when the pandemic hit. It’s very hard to know when the time is right to close a business you love.
But it became very loud and clear when I was having to supplement my income by doing food delivery for other restaurants. I found a new career path; or, it found me. But either way, I studied it, closed the cafe and took another job.
It had been over 30 years since I had taken a test. In that time, I told myself I’m not a good test taker. The words “I can’t,” began to grow. But, two weeks ago, I told that voice to hush. Though taking a test never entered my mind as a way to reinvent myself, the results came Saturday and “I can,” has never been louder because I did — pass, that is.
Those little acronym letters I get to put behind my name mean more than just the accreditation the state has bestowed on me. It means we, you, I can do hard things, and in the midst of a pandemic — or whatever mountain you’re facing — we can pivot amid the chaos, look forward and keep moving. Your redemption is near! Age matters not, speak to that mountain.
Regardless of my triumphs and failures, heartache and battles in life, food is still life and this orange cream cake begs to be in my belly! No matter what you’re facing, according to my sister, “We can do hard things!”
Orange Cream Cake
1 package orange cake mix
2, 3-ounce packages of orange-flavored gelatin mix