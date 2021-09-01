Entering a new season and here we are, back to school. I don’t miss those days.
My children are grown. But I still remember the angst the boys and I experienced saying goodbye to the carefree days where waking up to no agendas and catching smiles while passing through the hallway was the extent of our existence. I missed their presence and always hated seeing them dragging themselves back to school.
This year, though, school might be a welcomed event to many, maybe even me. The lingering cloud of the pandemic that still hovers enables me to look at everything quite differently. School being in session is a welcomed sense of normalcy we all longingly expect. These past two crazy years, I think we’d all agree the value of our favorite corners of the world increased a great deal in our minds and memories since COVID-19 hit.
I know I have never begun mourning the loss of a season more than I am right now, and the season isn’t even gone yet. I admit, this summer’s activities have made me forget my concerns and I am slightly dreading the colder months more than usual. Though I am anchored in those thoughts as I enter the changing time, I may kick and scream only a little with a resounding, “Booooooooo!”
Sometimes I hate that I love food so much, and this recipe right here will change or at least sooth my mood like nothing else. I don’t like when anything has that much power over me. It just does — and for now, it’s OK, because it’s so beautifully delicious.
Peaches are hitting the stands in droves. I knew immediately what I wanted to make with them. A little old man sitting out beside the road handed me this bag and said, “Now, go make something wonderful for your family.” So I did.
Peach Fritters
3 peaches, peeled, seeded and diced
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 cup sugar
2 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1/3 cup milk
2 eggs
Canola or vegetable oil
Glaze
2 cups powdered sugar
1/4 cup milk
1/2 tsp. Vanilla
Whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon in a bowl. Make a well in the center and add 1/3 cup milk and eggs. Stir to combine. Fold in the peaches.
Heat 1 1/2 inches of oil in a heavy skillet or deep fryer to 375 degrees. Drop about 1/4 cup of batter per fritter in hot oil, spreading it out as you drop it. Cook each side until golden brown. Approximately 2 minutes per side. Allow to drain on paper towels.
Whisk the glaze mixture and dunk each fritter coating both sides. Place on a wire rack drip and air dry. Serve warm.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.